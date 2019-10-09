The Chadron Cardinals’ softball team ended their regular season last weekend with home wins over Chase County and Alliance.
The wins, first a 16-6 victory over the Chase County Longhorns, followed by a 12-2 drubbing of Alliance, brought the Cardinals’ record to 9-15. The team began District play on Monday by facing the host Gering Bulldogs, but results from the tournament were not available at time of print.
The Cardinals offense came easy during their final two games of the season, first against the Chase County Longhorns on Saturday. Chadron scored four runs in each of the first four innings to end the game early. After subbing in much of the junior varsity after two innings, the Cardinals gave up six runs in the top of the third and led just 8-6, but the Chadron offense continued to lead the way.
Chadron’s 16 runs came on 10 hits, led by Mikayla Wild who had hits in both of her at-bats. She also led the team with three RBIs. Emily Beye and Kennady Stack led the team with three runs each. Madisyn Hamar, Bristyn Cummings and Kristen Rassmussen each had two runs.
Cummings was the starting pitcher and earned the win in two innings pitched. She struck out two batters and allowed no hits. Teammate Ella O’Brien took over for Cummings after the second inning. She allowed six runs on five hits.
Later on Saturday, tied 2-2, Chadron got six runs in the bottom of the third and four more in the bottom of the fourth to end the game up 12-2. In the bottom of the fourth, Chadron extended their lead on back to back home runs by O’Brien and Wild.
Wild was all three’s in the game with three hits on three at-bats, three RBIs and three runs. O’Brien had the same stats but had just two runs. Hamar had two hits in four at-bats with two RBIs. Kaitlyn Jensen had two hits in three at-bats, an RBI and a run.
Jensen provided the pitching in all four innings, allowing just two runs on three hits. She struck out four batters.
On Thursday, the Cardinals played a make-up game with Scottsbluff after their original game was postponed due to weather.
Scottsbluff built an 11-1 lead after three innings, but allowed Chadron to make their way back into contention with seven runs through the fourth and fifth. But down 12-7 the Cardinals allowed six runs in the top of the sixth to fall behind 18-7. They rallied for five more runs, but still trailed 18-13. Each team added one more run in the seventh.
Stack had three hits and four RBIs in five at-bats. Cummings had three hits and two RBIs in four at-bats. Allie Watson had four hits in five at-bats and added three runs.