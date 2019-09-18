The Chadron Cardinals’ softball team came away with two wins in five games last week, including a narrow 13-12 win over Scottsbluff and a 16-7 victory over Burlington.
Chadron's offense has shown the ability to put up big numbers in wins, but getting the offense and defense in sync has been a challenge.
"We have a lot of great things happening in each game that we have played," Chadron Softball Head Coach Jodi Hendrickson said. " We have had games where the girls' bats are rolling, and otther games where our pitchers are on, or defensive errors are little no none. Our goal now is to pull that all together and be more consistent in each and every game we play."
Following the conclusion of the Twin City Invite in Scottsbluff over the weekend, Cardinal catcher Kennedy Stack, a junior, was named to the all-tournament team. Stack led the team at the plate, hitting .625 over the weekend. According to Hendrickson she also caught as many as four foul balls from the catcher position.
At the end of the first day of the Twin City Invite in Scottsbluff, Friday, Chadron was tied with Scottsbluff and Gothenburg at 2-1. Scottsbluff won the tie-breaker and lost to Gering 7-4 in the championship game.
Friday, Chadron put up eight runs in the top of the fifth to lead Scottsbluff 13-7, but the Bearcats pushed back in the bottom of the inning.
After a two-out rally that scored three runs the Bearcats were behind by just one, but with the tying and go-ahead runners in scoring position, Scottsbluff hit a fly ball to shortstop where Chadron’s Madisyn Hamar made the catch and ended the game.
Pitcher Dawn Dunbar earned the W, striking out two batters and allowing five runs on five hits in 2.2 innings. On offense, Dunbar had hits during all four of her at-bats and drove in three runs. She also added three runs.
In their next game, Chadron trailed Gothenburg 8-2 after just one inning and though they’d add five more runs, still trailed 13-7 by the end of the game.
The Cardinals earned their way back into contention with a win over Burlington in their final game on Friday. The team trailed 6-2 after two innings, but combined for 14 runs, seven each in the third and fourth to bring the game to an early end.
Chadron’s Bristyn Cummings earned the win against Burlington. She allowed one run on two hits and struck out two in two innings pitched. Dunbar started on the mound and allowed six runs on eight hits before Cummings came into the game.
On offense, Cummings drove in four runs on two hits and added two runs. Hamar had three hits in four at-bats, batted in two runs and twice crossed the plate herself.
After the tie-breaker following Friday’s games, Gothenburg faced Alliance in the third place game while Chadron played Sterling in the fifth-place game. Chadron lost the game 7-2.
Prior to the invite in Scottsbluff, the Cardinals were shut out 4-0 by Gering on Sept. 10, in Gering.
On Tuesday, Chadron travelled to Alliance to face the Bulldogs, but results were not available at time of print. Friday they travel to Chase County and will attend a tournament in North Platte on Saturday.