The Chadron Cardinals’ wasted no time getting into their fall season falling to 1-3 in four games played this past weekend.
The Chadron offense showed up early this season accounting for 38 runs in the four games, but the team still managed to drop close games to Southern Valley-Alma, Gothenburg, and Lexington, before blowing out Holdrege13-0 for their first win.
Consistent scoring from the start helped Chadron to a 7-4 lead in their opening game against Southern Valley-Alma, on Friday, going into the bottom of the final inning, but the Cards couldn’t stop a late-game comeback, giving up four runs to eventually lose 8-7.
On Saturday the team travelled to Lexington, facing the Gothenburg Swedes in their first game of the tournament.
A similar outcome to the team’s season opener, the Cards led the Swedes 9-5 going into the final frame, but again allowed their opponent to get back in the game, losing again in walk-off fashion 10-9.
The team would then drop a third close game to Lexington, this time losing 11-9 before getting some revenge to the tune of a 13-0 shutout of the Holdrege Dusters.
The Cardinals traveled to Alliance Tuesday, but results were not available at time of press. The team will have its home opener next Tuesday when it plays Scottsbluff in Chadron.