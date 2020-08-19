Cardinals’ softball team opens season this weekend

As usual, the softball team will launch the competition for the Chadron High Cardinals this fall. Coach Jodi Hendrickson’s team will open its schedule on Friday by playing Southern Valley/Alma in the village of Stamford, where the field the team uses is located, and then participate in the Lexington Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
This year’s roster has 20 players made up of seven seniors, one junior, five sophomores and seven freshman. The Cardinals are coming off a 7-17 record.
Hendrickson said in all her years of coaching (this is her eighth at Chadron High) this may be the most challenging when it comes to decisions regarding positions and playing time. She regards that as a positive, because the team apparently has numerous capable players.
“We have a fantastic group of 20 ladies who are very evenly matched,” Hendrickson said. “Some are stronger offensively and others have fielding strengths. It may be a chess match when it comes to designated hitters, flex, courtesy runners, pinch runners and substitutions. We continually talk about every one contributing and getting better every day. Our goal is to be at our best by mid-October.”
Three seniors are returning starters. They include Kennady Stack, generally the team’s catcher. She led the Lady Cards in hitting last season with a .361 average, scored 27 runs, drove in 13 runs and earned first-team Western Conference honors.
The other returning starters are first baseman Ella O’Brien and shortstop Allie Watson.
O’Brien had a .324 average while collecting 22 hits, the same as Stack’s total, and drove in 12 runs. She’ll also be one of the team’s pitchers this fall. Watson had a .305 average, 18 hits and scored 18 times while collecting 11 RBIs.
Three more seniors earned letters last fall. They are infielders Dallas Kelso and Kandence Wild and outfielder Emily Beye. Kristen Rasmussen, the team’s only junior this year, also lettered while playing in the outfield a year ago.
Hendrickson predicts that the Cardinals offense will be strong. “If we can throw strikes and play good defense, we are going to win a lot of games,” she added.
Freshman Maci Rutledge is expected to be one of the Cardinals’ top pitchers. Sophomores Austin Bruhn and Alisyn Swinney also will likely see action in the circle.
There will be eight teams in the Lexington Tourney, according to Phil Truax, the school’s athletic director. They include Alliance and Scottsbluff besides Chadron from the Western Conference.
Besides the host Clippers, they are Adams Central, Gothenburg, Holdrege and Southern Valley.
Each team will play three games. Lexington will be the Cardinals’ first opponent. Holdrege and Gothenburg are on the same side of the bracket. The other opening-round pairings have Southern Valley vs. Alliance and Adams Central vs. Scottsbluff.
