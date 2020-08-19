Cardinals’ softball team opens season this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As usual, the softball team will launch the competition for the Chadron High Cardinals this fall. Coach Jodi Hendrickson’s team will open its schedule on Friday by playing Southern Valley/Alma in the village of Stamford, where the field the team uses is located, and then participate in the Lexington Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

This year’s roster has 20 players made up of seven seniors, one junior, five sophomores and seven freshman. The Cardinals are coming off a 7-17 record.

Hendrickson said in all her years of coaching (this is her eighth at Chadron High) this may be the most challenging when it comes to decisions regarding positions and playing time. She regards that as a positive, because the team apparently has numerous capable players.

“We have a fantastic group of 20 ladies who are very evenly matched,” Hendrickson said. “Some are stronger offensively and others have fielding strengths. It may be a chess match when it comes to designated hitters, flex, courtesy runners, pinch runners and substitutions. We continually talk about every one contributing and getting better every day. Our goal is to be at our best by mid-October.”