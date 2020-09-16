Cardinals’ softball team wins two thrillers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After losing six straight games while being outscored 70-13, the Chadron High School softball team won its final two games at the Twin Cities Invitational Tournament in Scottsbluff on Saturday in dramatic fashion.

The Cardinals edged Alliance 9-8 in the first game and then got a three-run homer by Kennady Stack in the bottom of the eighth inning to topple Gothenburg 12-9 and take third place in the six-team tourney.

Stack’s homer cleared the fence, estimated to be at least 210 feet deep, by about 10 feet. The 5-foot-3, 105-pound senior also had two triples in the game and finished with four runs batted in. She also scored three times.

Gothenburg had scored four runs in the top of the seventh, sending the game into extra innings.

Chadron outhit the Swedes 13-10. Kinley Richardson and Ella O’Brien each had two hits for the winners. Freshman Maci Rutledge threw all eight innings for the Cardinals. While she gave up 10 hits, she struck out five and issued no walks. In addition, Rutledge drove in two runs with a double.

The 9-8 win over Alliance also was satisfying. The Bulldogs had defeated the Cards 11-2 the previous Saturday at the McCook Tournament.