Cardinals’ softball team worked hard, improved

After her team experienced heavy graduation losses last season, Chadron High softball coach Jodi Hendrickson said the Cardinals did some things well this fall.

“I’m impressed with the outcome of our season,” she said. “These Lady Cardinals finished with a higher win/loss record and went farther in the postseason sub-districts we might have expected.

“Our approach was to work hard in practices and get better every day. October was our focus all along, and although our season ended earlier than we would have liked, I am excited about our future. We have many talented underclassmen who stepped up and contributed to our success. I saw so much growth during the season.”

Hendrickson also said she appreciated the players’ coach-ability, senior leadership and willingness to put in the time and effort to get better.

The Cardinals finished with a 9-18 record.

Six of them finished with batting averages above .300. The leader was Kennedy Stack with 29 hits in 71 at bats for a .408 mark. Kadence Wild was close behind with 23 hits in 58 at bats for a .397 average, and Emily Beye was a strong third with 29 hits in 71 at bats for a .389 average.

All three are seniors.