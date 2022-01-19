Cardinals split duals with Indians

Four Cardinal grapplers took wins at the Ogallala Invite last Friday, though their opponents came away on top of the 42-24 final score.

Quinn Bailey, wrestling in the 145, got his win over Caiden Castillo with a 2:37 fall.

Rhett Cullers did things a bit faster in the 170, pinning Landon Holecheck in 2:28.

Ryan Bickel, wrestling in the 285, claimed the fastest win of the dual, however, when it took him just 57 seconds to fell Blake Messervy.

Wrapping things up was Davin Serres in the 138, who pinned Maxwell Mueller in 5:52.

The Chadron Girls emerged victorious, 15-6, at the Ogallala Dual.

Addie Diers took Mia Valenzuela Favela in 4:29 in the 165.

Kourtney Hawk scored an 8-5 decision in her favor in the 114, going up against Hailey Webber. In the same division, Taylee Williamson landed a 1:24 pin over Amelie Avalos.

Though individual boys had victories at the Gothenburg Dual Tournament on Saturday, they struggled to find team wins early on. Colby was the Cardinals’ first opponent at Gothenburg, and the Mules were able to take the win 46-13.

Bailey saw a win in the initial round with a 3:34 fall over Cai Lanning. Zane Cullers, wrestling 152, and Dalton Stewart, wrestling 160, had decision victories. Cullers won out 9-3 over Esteban Alvarado, and Stewart earned a 13-4 major decision over Caleb Hill.

Round 2 saw the Cardinals against the Gering Bulldogs, with their opponents taking a 48-30 win.

Bickel won his match with a 1:34 fall over Sam Rocheleau. Braden Underwood, in the 132 division, landed a 1:15 fall over Joseph Barraza, while Serres inched out a 6-5 decision victory over Albert Stone.

Bailey landed another fall victory in 2:28 over Brasen Hakert, and Stewart claimed a 6-4 decision on Carmelo Timblin. Rhett Cullers, wrestling in the 170, was able to fell David Campos in just under a minute.

The tournament host barely took a win against Chadron in Round 3. Bickel saw his quickest pin of the day with a 1:08 victory over Garrett Cooper. Underwood followed suit with his fastest time, pinning Ty Kreis in 32 seconds.

Serres was able to take down Jake Burge in 2:55, and Bailey got his third win on a 9-1 major decision over Ty Hotz.

Greg Johns showed his speed in the 160, pinning Brandon Schriner in 49 seconds, and Rhett Cullers took Braiden Winter in 1:20.

After receiving a bye in Round 4 of the tournament, the Cardinals dominated against Adams Central 45-9 to finish seventh overall. In their last round, nearly all of the Chadron grapplers came off the mat victorious.

On top of that, three Cardinals landed falls in less than a minute. Bailey took down Parker Hallett in 39 seconds, Johns was able to get Evan Schumm in 35 seconds and Marryman took down Jonathan Eberlein in 51 seconds.

Other victories for the boys in the round included a 2:31 fall for Braden Underwood over Nathan Mieth, a 9-7 decision for Serres over Kayleb Saurer, a 1:43 fall by Cullers over Beau Wiseman and a 1:31 fall by Stewart over Bladen Blecha.

The girls wrestled at the Chase County Invitational on Saturday, and several of the Lady Cards medaled.

Williamson snagged first place, opening with a quick 36-second fall over Kyra Skiles of Ogallala in the quarterfinals. Williamson followed up with a 1:13 pin over Marianne Zuniga of Sandhills Valley in the semis and a 22-second fall over Jadyn Cottam of Sidney in the first place match.

Another gold came from Fia Rasmussen, in the 132, who also took her three wins by fall. Rasmussen pinned Lake McClure of Ogallala in the quarterfinal, then made quick work of Bridgeport’s Kamden Parker with a 21-second fall in the semifinal. Rasmussen secured her victory with a 1:02 fall over Isabelle Zuniga of Sandhills Valley.

It’s no surprise Kenli Boeselager, in the 152, claimed a gold as well, opening her run with a 4:29 fall over Hayden Marks of Bridgeport in Round 1. Boeslager’s time improved in Round 2, with a 1:13 fall over teammate Addie Diers, and again in Round 4 with a 42-second fall over Ember Diers. In Roun 5, Boeslager came away with the win after a 2:33 fall over Maria Barnes, a victory made even sweeter as it was Barnes who took her down in the Ogallala duals.

Also in the 152 division, Addie placed third. In Round 1, she pinned Ember in 2:20. Following he fall to Boeselager in Round 2, Addie was pinned in four seconds by Barnes in Round 3. She wrapped up with an 11-5 decision over Marks in Round 5.

Ember placed fifth in the division. After her match against Addie in Round 1, she was felled in 54 seconds by Barnes in Round 2 and in 2:20 by Marks in Round 3 before her Round 4 match against Boeselager.

Kourtney Hawk fell in 45 seconds to Jadyn Cotton of Sidney in the quarterfinals, and in 2:30 to Naila Ford of Ogallala in Consolation Round 1.

Coach Jamie Slingsby said, "At the Gothenburg Duals the mens team went 1-3. We will struggle to win many duals due to the size of team we have and not being able to fill all of the weight class. But as a staff we were happy with winning six of the contested eight matches. Against Adams Central we moved up some wrestlers and won 7 of 9 contested matches.

"On the girls side we had three champions which is outstanding. Williamson and Rasmussen continue their winning streak. More importantly Kenli Boeselager was able to avenge a loss from before by pinning her opponent on Saturday.

"Unfortunately some weight classes were combined due to the amount of wrestlers in each weight class. When that happens our scoring wrestlers are limited to one per weight class. Even with the limited scorers the women's team finished in second place. The women's team will also enjoy a short trip to Hemingford on Friday before being at home on Saturday."

Scramble and Dual results are as follows:

Gothenburg Scramble

Match 1, Round 1

170 – Tyler Voss (COL) over Rhett Cullers Maj 12-2

182 - Cameron Lilly (COL) over Devin Marryman (CHA) Fall 1:03

195 - Colin Carroll (COL) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 - Double Forfeit

285 - Logan Haggard (COL) over Ryan Bickel (CHA) Dec 2-0

106 - Dawsen Degood (COL) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 - Kaeden McCarty (COL) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 - Simon Salcido (COL) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 - Double Forfeit

132 - Tucker Wark (COL) over Braden Underwood (CHA) Fall 2:32

138 - Conner Lanning (COL) over Davin Serres (CHA) Dec 7-4

145 - Quinn Bailey (CHA) over Cai Lanning (COL) Fall 3:34

152 - Zane Cullers (CHA) over Esteban Alvarado (COL) Dec 9-3

160 - Dalton Stewart (CHA) over Caleb Hill (COL) Maj 13-4

Match 2, Round 2

Gering defeated Chadron 48-30

182 - Jacob Awiszus (GER) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 - Taydon Gorsuch (GER) over Devin Marryman (CHA) Fall 1:26

220 - Collin Schwartzkopf (GER) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 - Ryan Bickel (CHA) over Sam Rocheleau (GER) Fall 1:34

106 - Ashton Dane (GER) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 - Isaiah Murillo (GER) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 - Jordan Shirley (GER) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 - Jackson Harriger (GER) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 - Braden Underwood (CHA) over Joseph Barraza (GER) Fall 1:15

138 - Davin Serres (CHA) over Albert Stone (GER) Dec 6-5

145 - Quinn Bailey (CHA) over Brasen Hakert (GER) Fall 2:28

152 - Keenan Allen (GER) over Zane Cullers (CHA) Fall 2:51

160 - Dalton Stewart (CHA) over Carmelo Timblin (GER) Dec 6-4

170 - Rhett Cullers (CHA) over David Campos (GER) Fall 0:59

Match 3, Round 3

Gothenburg defeated Chadron 42-40

195 - Maxwell Wyatt (GOT) over Devin Marryman (CHA) Fall 0:55

220 - Cole Atkinson (GOT) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 - Ryan Bickel (CHA) over Garret Cooper (GOT) Fall 1:08

106 - Abel Flores (GOT) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 - Kaden Margritz (GOT) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 - Tyler Trumbley (GOT) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 - Carson Stevens (GOT) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 - Braden Underwood (CHA) over Ty Kreis (GOT) Fall 0:32

138 - Davin Serres (CHA) over Jake Burge (GOT) Fall 2:55

145 - Quinn Bailey (CHA) over Ty Hotz (GOT) Maj 9-1

152 - Jameson Smith (GOT) over Zane Cullers (CHA) Fall 1:25

160 - Greg Johns (CHA) over Brandon Schriner (GOT) Fall 0:49

170 - Dalton Stewart (CHA) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 - Rhett Cullers (CHA) over Braiden Winter (GOT) Fall 1:20

Match 4, Round 4

Chadron received a Bye

Match 5, 7th Place Match

Chadron defeated Adams Central 45-9

106 - Double Forfeit

113 - Double Forfeit

120 - Justin Barbee (ADA) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 - Double Forfeit

132 - Braden Underwood (CHA) over Nathan Mieth (ADA) Fall 2:31

138 - Davin Serres (CHA) over Kayleb Saurer (ADA) Dec 9-7

145 - Quinn Bailey (CHA) over Parker Hallett (ADA) Fall 0:39

152 - Zane Cullers (CHA) over Beau Wiseman (ADA) Fall 1:43

160 - Greg Johns (CHA) over Evan Schumm (ADA) Fall 0:35

170 - Dalton Stewart (CHA) over Bladen Blecha (ADA) Fall 1:31

182 - Rhett Cullers (CHA) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 - Devin Marryman (CHA) over Jonathan Eberlein (ADA) Fall 0:51

220 - Double Forfeit

285 - Tyler Pavelka (ADA) over Ryan Bickel (CHA) Dec 5-1

Ogallala Dual

145 - Quinn Bailey (CHA) over Caiden Castillo (OGA) (Fall 2:37)

152 - Cameron Zink (OGA) over Zane Cullers (CHA) (Fall 2:27)

160 - Ethan Skalsky (OGA) over Dalton Stewart (CHA) (Fall 3:31)

170 - Rhett Cullers (CHA) over Landon Holecheck (OGA) (Fall 2:28)

182 - Jobidiiah Brunkhorst (OGA) over Devin Marryman (CHA) (Fall 1:12)

195 - Ryan Oatts (OGA) over Unknown (For.)

220 - Double Forfeit

285 - Ryan Bickel (CHA) over Blake Messervy (OGA) (Fall 0:57)

106 - Barrett Renfro (OGA) over Unknown (For.)

113 - Double Forfeit

120 - Double Forfeit

126 - Logan Stephens (OGA) over Unknown (For.)

132 - Cole Stokey (OGA) over Braden Underwood (CHA) (Fall 1:49)

138 - Davin Serres (CHA) over Maxwell Mueller (OGA) (Fall 5:52)

Ogallala Girls Dual

145 - Double Forfeit

152 - Maria Barnes (OGA) over Kenli Boeselager (CHA) (Fall 5:44)

165 - Double Forfeit

165 - Addie Diers (CHA) over Mia Valenzuela Favela (OGA) (Fall 4:29)

235 - Double Forfeit

100 - Double Forfeit

114 - Kourtney Hawk (CHA) over Hailey Webber (OGA) (Dec 8-5)

114 - Taylee Williamson (CHA) over Amelie Avalos (OGA) (Fall 1:24)

120 - Double Forfeit

126 - Double Forfeit

132 - Double Forfeit

138 - Double Forfeit

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0