Cardinals split with Purple Bulldogs

Both winning teams on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when the Chadron Cardinals visited the Bridgeport Bulldogs did most of their scoring in the second half.

Four Chadron girls sank a 3-pointer in the first period and another of the Cardinals made a 2-point shot, giving them a 14-8 lead over the No. 1 ranked Class C-1 team in the whole state of Nebraska.

The treys were made, in this order, by Jaleigh McCartney, Demi Ferguson, Laney Klemke and Marlee Pinnt. Taverra Sayaloune added the “regular” basket. It was a great start, particularly since the hosts scored only eight points

The Lady Cards also did well in the second quarter. They scored 13 points and were ahead 27-25 at halftime. There were six lead changes in the third period with Chadron still on top 35-34 before Bridgeport went ahead on a layup by 6-3 senior Ruthie Loomis-Goltl with 1:40 left on the clock.

Ruthie added another basket in the third, helping her team to a 42-37 lead going into the last eight minutes. She was just getting warmed up. She poured in seven additional field goals in the fourth stanza and finished the game with 30 points. However, that is 10 fewer than she scored in the previous game against Hershey to set the school’s single-game record.

No doubt about it, Bridgeport dominated the fourth, outscoring its guests 30-2 to win the game 72-39. Nearly all of the other teams that have played the 17-0 Purple Bulldogs this season have lost by similar margins, but it could be that none of the others have led at halftime or deep into the third quarter.

So, the Cardinals have a few bragging rights although they did not handle the Bridgeport press well and their turnovers contributed to the winner’s fourth-quarter explosion. Undoubtedly most everyone in the West will be cheering for Bridgeport to win the state championship in March. Potter-Dix in 1989 and Alliance in 2007 when Jordan Hooper was a freshman are the only Panhandle girls’ team to ever do that.

Bridgeport’s other star, Ruthie’s sister, Olivia Loomis-Goltl, a 5-9 junior guard, added 22 points on seven field goals and eight-of-nine at the free throw line.

No one reached double figures for Chadron. Klemke led the way with nine points while Ferguson and Sayaloune were next with six. Nine Lady Cardinals scored.

Chadron Coach Eric Calkins called Bridgeport “the real deal.” He said both of the sisters are very good players.

“Ruthie is a force both offensively and defensively,” Calkins noted. “Her presence in the paint allows them to do a lot defensively because she’s a very good shot blocker (95 of them last year). We played well, but had too many turnovers. When they went on their run, it was steals in the backcourt leading to layups (most of them by Ruthie).”

Like the Bridgeport girls, the Chadron boys got off to a slow start, trailing 8-3 at the end of the first quarter, but won by a 40-30 tally.

As the final score indicates, neither team lit it up. The Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs 11-2 in the second period to lead 14-10 at halftime. Bridgeport got half of its total points in the third frame, but the Red Birds still led 27-25 going into fourth.

Chadron’s Xander Provance netted seven field goals and was the game’s only double-digit scorer with 14 points. Gage Wild made just onefield goal, but was six-of-10 at the free throw line for eight points. Broc Berry hit two 3-pointer, the only ones the Cardinals made, and added a free shot for seven points.

Freshman Gage Nein led the hosts with nine points. Just eight fouls were called on the Cardinals.

Bridgeport girls 72, Chadron 39

Chadron—Laney Klemke 9, Demi Ferguson 6, Taverra Sayaloune 6, Jaleigh McCartney 5, Marlee Pinnt 5, Makinley Fuller 2, Ashlyn Morrison 2, Sophia Wess 2, Haylee Wild 2. Totals: 16 (5) 2-4 39 points.

Bridgeport—Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 30, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 22, Ella Schluterbusch 9, Makenzie Liakos 5, Grace Dean 4, Brooklyn Mohrman 2. Totals: 29 (2) 13-15 72 points.

Chadron 14 13 10 2 ---39

Bridgeport 8 17 17 30 ---72

3-pointers: Chad—Ferguson 2, McCartney 1, Pinnt 1, Klemke 1. BP—Liakos 1

Chadron boys 40, Bridgeport 30

Chadron--Xander Provance 14, Gage Wild 8, Broc Berry 7, Trey Hendrickson 5, Tyler Spotted Elk 2, Brady Daniels 2, Talon Jelinek 2. Totals: 15 (2) 8-15 40 points

Bridgeport—Gage Nein 9, Kolby Lussetto 6, Kason Loomis 6, Nik Wiebert 5, Bohdi Dohse 2, Logan Metz 2. Totals: 14 (2) 0-1 30 points.

Chadron 3 11 13 13 ---40

Bridgeport 8 2 15 5 ---30

3-pointers: Chad—Berry 2. BP—Nein 1, Weibert 1.