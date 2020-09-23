Cardinals squeeze out 16-14 win at Gering

By the narrowest of margins, the Chadron High football team squeezed out a 16-14 verdict at Gering on Friday night to avoid being upset by the struggling Bulldogs.
The Cardinals opened the game with a bang reaching the end zone in just four plays for a quick 6-0 lead. They also scored the game’s final touchdown with 29 seconds remaining and tacked on the two-point conversion for the triumph.
In between, the Cards were mostly stymied by a combination of their mistakes and a stubborn Gering defense. But they got a huge special team’s tackle by sophomore Seth Gaswick that resulted in a third period safety for what became the winning margin.
Unfortunately for the Cards, they had two touchdowns wiped out by penalties.
The Cardinals, now 3-0, must realize they were fortunate to pull this contest out of the fire.
Coach Mike Lecher admitted that following the game. He also noted that just playing a game this fall is special. The Cardinals’ game against Valentine the previous Friday night was cancelled because one of its players had the coronavirus.
Despite having what appeared to be a solid running game against Chase County and Gordon-Rushville in the first two games, the Cards didn’t get much done on the ground against Gering.
After the yardage was deducted for a bad snap from center and three quarterback sacks, the Red Birds’ offense finished two yards in the hole rushing. However, the passing game clicked well enough to set up the two touchdowns.
Quarterback Justus Alcorn completed 11 of 14 passes for 192 yards, giving Chadron a 190- to 167-yard total offense margin.
Dawson Dunbar’s 36-yard return of the opening kickoff set the stage for the Cardinals’ quick-strike touchdown.
The drive included an eight-yard pass from Alcorn to Xander Provance, a 10-yard burst up the middle by Sawyer Haag and a 28-yard pass from Alcorn to Dunbar before Provance burst a yard into the end zone. A running play for the conversion failed.
The Cardinals’ last ditch touchdown occurred after linebacker Aiden Vaughn blocked a Gering punt at the hosts’ 37-yard line with 2:40 to play. A 13-yard jaunt by Dunbar on a draw play and a 24-yard toss from Alcorn to Tallon Craig put the ball at the Gering two.
Chadron needed four whacks to score against Gering’s stellar defensive front. Alcorn eventually went the final yard to tie the count at 14 with 29 seconds remaining. Overtime was avoided when Alcorn hit Provance for the conversion and the victory.
Aside from the two touchdown drives, the Cardinals’ offense didn’t accomplish much. But when a Gering player unwisely tried to field a punt near his own goal line, and fumbled it into the end zone, Gaswick turned in what arguably was the “play of the game” for the safety that provided the winning margin.
Gering scored both of its touchdowns in the second period.
The first occurred after the Cardinals fumbled following a pass reception and Gering recovered at the Chadron 29 as the first quarter was ending.
Three plays into the second frame, Gering quarterback Brady Radzymski connected with Tyler Garrett on a 14-yard pass for a touchdown. The Bulldogs tried the kick the extra point, but failed, leaving the score 6-6.
Gering’s ensuing kickoff went almost nowhere and one of the Bulldogs pounced on the ball at the Cardinals’ 40.
While Gering did not cash in on that opportunity, midway in the quarter Chadron snapped the ball over Alcorn’s head for an11-yard loss, forcing the visitors to punt.
Gering took over at midfield and owned the ball the final 5:35 by methodically running mostly dive plays at the Cardinals. The Bulldogs seemed stymied with a fourth and eight, but completed a pass for a first down at the 13 with 19 seconds remaining before halftime.
After Radzymski completed a short pass, he looked to throw again, but instead ran the final eight yards to the goal line with 4.4 seconds left. He then rolled out and hit Carmelo Timblin with the conversion pass, giving his team a 14-6 lead.
Gering had to kick off. Provance fielded it and romped 89 yards to the Bulldogs’ end zone, but a holding penalty nullified it.
Both offenses had problems in the third quarter. Vaughn stymied a Gering drive by sacking Radzymski and also nailing the Gering signal caller for a five-yard loss on a running play.
The Bulldogs’ ensuing punt forced the Cardinals to begin a drive inside their own 10. Alcorn and Dunbar soon hooked up on a 60-yard pass play, the game’s biggest play, but Gering soon sacked Alcorn and the Cards had to punt.
Cody Hall’s boot went 53 yards. The would-be Gering returner fumbled in front of the goal line, recovered the ball in the end zone, where Gaswick made his monumental tackle.
Early in the fourth period, Dunbar caught a pass for a TD, but it was nullified by a false start.
The team exchanged punts before Vaughn, who finished with a game-high 13 tackles, blocked the Gering punt with 2:40 remaining at the Bulldogs’ 37 and put the Cardinals in business for the eight points they desperately needed for the victory.
The heart-breaking loss means Gering is now 0-4 and has won just three of its last 61 games. Because about a dozen of their alternates were exposed to a COVID victim earlier in the week, the Bulldogs’ new head coach, former Chadron State standout Danny O’Boyle, was able to suit up just 19 players Friday night.
O’Boyle said the game was the best his team has played and he hopes the Bulldogs can build on their performance.
Chad Ger.
First Downs 8 8
Total Net Yards 190 167
Rushes, Yards 20-minus 2 42-130
Passing Yards 192 37
Passing 11-14-0 5-7-1
Return Yards 76 42
Punts, Average 4-40.5 2-49.5
Fumbles, Lost 2-1 3-1
Penalties, Yards 8-50 4-23
Chadron 6 0 2 8 ----16
Gering 0 14 0 0 -----14
Chadron--Xander Provance 1 run (run failed)
Gering--Tyler Garrett 14 pass from Brady Radzymski (kick failed)
Gering--Radzymski 8 run (Carmelo Timblin pass from Radzymski)
Chadron--Seth Gaswick tackle in end zone for safety
Chadron--Justus Alcorn 1 run (Provance pass from Alcorn)
Rushing: Chadron--Dawson Dunbar 6-11, Sawyer Haag 6-10, Seth Gaswick 1-minus 3, Xander Provance 3-minus 5, Justus Alcorn 4-minus 15. Gering--Eli Thompson 21-55, Brady Radzymski 14-51, Jacob Awiszus 5-24, Turner Ray 1-3, Tyler Garrett 1-minus 3.
Passing: Chadron--Justus Alcorn 11-14-0, 192 yards. Gering--Brady Radzymski 5-7-1, 37 yards, 1 TD.
Receiving: Chadron--Dawson Dunbar 2-87, Xander Provance 5-48, Tallon Craig 2-24, Seth Gaswick 1-19, Michael Sorenson 1-14. Gering--Tyler Garrett 3-30, Carmelo Timblin 2-7.
Tackles: Chadron--Aiden Vaughn 8-5, 13; Sawyer Haag 4-5, 9; Cody Hall 4-2, 6; Dan Wellnitz 0-6, 6; Seth Gaswick 3-2, 5; Dawson Dunbar 4-1, 5. Gering--Carmelo Timblin 5-3, 8; Iziah Blanco 6-1, 7; Tyler Garrett 4-1, 5.
(John Murphy contributed greatly to this story.)
