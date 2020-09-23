Cardinals squeeze out 16-14 win at Gering

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By the narrowest of margins, the Chadron High football team squeezed out a 16-14 verdict at Gering on Friday night to avoid being upset by the struggling Bulldogs.

The Cardinals opened the game with a bang reaching the end zone in just four plays for a quick 6-0 lead. They also scored the game’s final touchdown with 29 seconds remaining and tacked on the two-point conversion for the triumph.

In between, the Cards were mostly stymied by a combination of their mistakes and a stubborn Gering defense. But they got a huge special team’s tackle by sophomore Seth Gaswick that resulted in a third period safety for what became the winning margin.

Unfortunately for the Cards, they had two touchdowns wiped out by penalties.

The Cardinals, now 3-0, must realize they were fortunate to pull this contest out of the fire.

Coach Mike Lecher admitted that following the game. He also noted that just playing a game this fall is special. The Cardinals’ game against Valentine the previous Friday night was cancelled because one of its players had the coronavirus.

Despite having what appeared to be a solid running game against Chase County and Gordon-Rushville in the first two games, the Cards didn’t get much done on the ground against Gering.