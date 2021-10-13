Cardinals start slow, but win 41-6 at Alliance

Tailback Dawson Dunbar also had another outstanding game, rushing 14 times for 100 yards and catching eight of Alcorn’s passes for 47 yards while scoring three touchdowns for the second straight game.

Entering the game, Dunbar had just three receptions for 22 yards, but this season the Cardinals have come up with a variety of ways to utilize their array of talent.

Dunbar scored Chadron’s first touchdown on an 18-yard jaunt with just under four minutes remaining in the opening period.

The Cardinals went ahead 13-0 with 7:17 left in the second stanza when Alcorn and wide receiver Seth Gaswick hooked up on a 33-yard pass play. After missing the extra point attempt following the first TD, Gaswick also added the PAT this time and also booted the ensuing four.

Lecher noted that he felt much better about the way the game was going when the Red Birds scored their third touchdown with just nine second left before halftime. It came on about the same play that the Cardinals had unveiled the previous week against Sidney, but failed to complete.