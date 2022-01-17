Cardinals stay on track against Hemingford

Neither of the Chadron High basketball teams had much difficulty staying on the winning track while visiting Hemingford on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Chadron led the girls’ game by just 29-19 at halftime, but outscored the LadyCats 25-13 in the second half to win 54-32. Thanks to a 12-point splurge by Xander Provance in the first quarter and some strong defense, the Cardinals’ boys led 23-9 at intermission and won 57-25.

Both Chadron teams sank eight 3-pointers to give their offenses a shot in the arm. The girls were eight of 22 from behind the arc and the boys were eight of 21.

The Hemingford girls “packed the paint,” particularly early in the game, more or less offering the Lady Cards a chance to fire away from long distance while trying to keep them out of the lane.

The strategy had had some merit, particularly when Chadron’s leading scorer, Demi Ferguson, who is adept at maneuvering her way to the basket, ran into early foul trouble and didn’t play much of the first half after she’d tallied her team’s first two points.

But other Cardinals soon found the range from the outside. Both Jalaigh McCartney and Laney Klemke hit a trey to give the visitors an 8-4 lead, and helping them own a 14-6 margin at the brake.

Early in the second quarter, seniors Jacey Garrett and Macey Daniels also connected from behind the arc as Chadron went ahead 20-8.

Meanwhile, Hemingford junior Kambree Walker tried to keep her team in the game. She scored all six of the LadyCats’ points in the first quarter and also hit a shot off the glass to open second stanza.

After Cartherine Bryner put together an old-fashioned 3-point play and Avery Davies sank Hemingford’s only true 3-pointer, Walker drove for a layup to cap a nine-point run for the Cats and reduce the deficit to 21-17.

But the Cardinals answered back with another pair of treys, these fired by Ashlyn Morrison and Klemke, to make the difference 10 points again. It was still that way—29-19—at halftime.

Coach Eric Calkins’ team put the game away for keeps in the third quarter, when it outscored the hosts 13-4. Nine Lady Cardinals scored in the game, led by Makinley Fuller’s 13 points on six-of-11 shooting from the field.

Ferguson finished with seven points and McCartney, Daniels and Taverra Sayaloune all chipped in with six. As usual, Garrett made a big contribution despite shooting only once while making her trey. She led Chadron’s rebounding with six, was credited with 10 assists and had three steals.

Walker led all scorers with 18 points. Brynner with nine and Davies with five were the only other Hemingford players to score.

The Chadron boys were without leading scorer Justus Alcorn, who missed the game because stomach ailment. He frequently helps the Cards get off to a fast start by taking the ball to the basket. In his absence, Provance took up the slack.

The 6-4 junior tallied all but three of the Red Birds’ 15 points in the first quarter, most of them on layups off passes from teammates, as they jumped out to an eight-point lead.

The Cards scored just eight points in the second stanza, six of them on treys by Collin Brennan, but the visitors limited Hemingford to a just pair of free throws and led 23-9 at halftime.

Chadron rang up 23 points in the third period, when Provance added three more field goals and Dawson Dunbar buried a pair of threes to lead the surge that gave the Cards a 46-17 bulge.

Provance’s nine of 11 shooting for 18 points led all scorers. He also had seven rebounds. Gaurav Chima added nine points while four more Cards chipped in six. They included Cody Hall, who also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Chadron Girls 54, Hemingford 32

Chadron—Makinley Fuller 13, Demi Ferguson 7, Jaleigh McCartney 6, Macey Daniels 6, Taverra Sayaloune 6, Laney Klemke 5, Marlee Pinnt 4, Jacey Garrett 3, Ashlyn Morrison 3, Macaiah Fuller 1. Totals: 22 (8) 2-6 54 points, 32 rebounds, 20 assists, 16 turnovers.

Hemingford—Kambree Walker 18, Catherine Bryner 9, Avery Davies 5. Totals: 13 (1) 5-12 32 points.

Chadron 14 15 13 12 ----54

Hemingford 6 13 4 9 ----32

3-pointers: Chad—Daniels 2, McCartney 2, Klemke 1, Garrett 1, Morrison 1, Ferguson 1. Hem—Davies

Chadron Boys 57, Hemingford 26

Chadron—Xander Provance 18, Gaurav Chima 9, Dawson Dunbar 6, Collin Brennan 6, Cody Hall 6, Broc Berry 6, Trey Hendrickson 3, Caden Galbraith 2, Gage Wild 1. Totals: 23 (8) 3-6 57 points, 36 rebounds, 16 assists.

Hemingford—Caiden Hill 6, Hunter Wyland 5, Rick Turek 5, Aiden Benda 4, Ethan Specht 2, Gavin Bell 2, Darin McConville 1. Totals: 7 (2) 8-13 57

Chadron 15 8 23 11 ----57

Hemingford 7 2 8 8 ----26

3-pointers: Chad—Brennan 2, Dunbar 2, Berry 2, Chima 1, Hendrickson 1. Hem: Turek 1, Hill 1.

