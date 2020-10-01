Cardinals stay vigilant against Mustangs

It was a hard-fought win for the Chadron against Gordon-Rushville at The Bird Cage Tuesday, Sept. 29, but a win just the same as the Cardinals swept the Mustangs 3-0, going 25-13, 25-22 and 25-17 to bring their record to 8-7.

Leading the way with kills were senior Anika Burke and junior Tatum Bailey, each taking 11. Burke also served up four aces during the game, complemented with three from fellow senior Kaelee Long, two from freshman Jaleigh McCartney and one each from seniors Emma Cogdill and Jalei Marcy.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman liked how the girls stayed aggressive through the night, something she had talked about with the team. It’s important they don’t let up, she said, particularly against teams like Gordon-Rushville.

Hoffman also complimented the girls on playing a great defensive game, and playing in sync. The players knew whose ball it was, another points she’s stressed and they are following. The girls also showed impressive skill in keeping the ball alive and some additional points off the Mustangs’ board. Particularly in the second and third sets, some last-minute digs by the Cards and quick response from their teammates kept the ball moving and out of Cardinal territory.