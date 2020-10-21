Cardinals still seeking playoff berth

Although the Chadron High football team is no longer in the chase for the Class C1-8 District championship that yields an automatic trip to the state playoffs, the Cardinals apparently can still land a post-season berth with a win in the regular-season finale at Ogallala on Friday night.
That’s according to KCSR Radio sports director Jeremy Anderson, who keeps tabs on that sort of thing. He said the Cards might even make the playoffs if the Indians prevail. However, that means the Cards would likely have to tangle with the No. 1 seed in the opening round--generally not a favorable situation.
Gothenburg nailed down the district’s automatic playoff berth with its win over the Cardinals on Friday. Mitchell, which has lost only to Gothenburg this autumn, also is expected to be among the 16 Class C1 playoff participants, even if it loses to Sidney on Friday night.
A win at Ogallala would give the Cardinals a 6-2 season record.
Ogallala is 4-3. The Indians opened the season 3-0 with wins over Broken Bow, Holdrege and Chase County. After the game with Kearney Catholic was cancelled, Gothenburg, Cozad and Mitchell toppled the Indians. Their 26-0 blanking of Sidney on Friday night put them above .500 again.
Junior Cameron Zink is among Ogallala’s primary threats. He entered the Sidney game with 600 yards on 90 carries and helped his rushing average by reeling off touchdown runs of 40 and 75 yards.
Quarterback Corbin Murphy passed for the Indians’ two remaining TDs at Sidney. He’s the younger brother of Clayton Murphy, who threw for more than 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns, and also ran for 28 TDs while leading the Indians to a 7-3 record last fall. Clayton is now a freshman on the Chadron State football team.
