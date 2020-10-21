Cardinals still seeking playoff berth

Although the Chadron High football team is no longer in the chase for the Class C1-8 District championship that yields an automatic trip to the state playoffs, the Cardinals apparently can still land a post-season berth with a win in the regular-season finale at Ogallala on Friday night.

That’s according to KCSR Radio sports director Jeremy Anderson, who keeps tabs on that sort of thing. He said the Cards might even make the playoffs if the Indians prevail. However, that means the Cards would likely have to tangle with the No. 1 seed in the opening round--generally not a favorable situation.

Gothenburg nailed down the district’s automatic playoff berth with its win over the Cardinals on Friday. Mitchell, which has lost only to Gothenburg this autumn, also is expected to be among the 16 Class C1 playoff participants, even if it loses to Sidney on Friday night.

A win at Ogallala would give the Cardinals a 6-2 season record.

Ogallala is 4-3. The Indians opened the season 3-0 with wins over Broken Bow, Holdrege and Chase County. After the game with Kearney Catholic was cancelled, Gothenburg, Cozad and Mitchell toppled the Indians. Their 26-0 blanking of Sidney on Friday night put them above .500 again.