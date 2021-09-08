Cardinals strike like lightning in 28-7 win

“Our offensive line played well. They improved a lot from week one to week two,” Lecher said. “We also made some good decisions on when to throw and when to run, and our quarterback did a good job with it.”

Alcorn, who had four first-half touchdown passes in the shutout over Chase County the prior week, had a great game both running and passing against the Mustangs. He had 102 yards on 11 carries, and was eight for 12 passing for 157 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

“We’ve got some designed run plays for him this year, and he’s doing a really good job with that,” Lecher said.

Dunbar toted the ball 85 yards on 17 carries, including his two touchdowns and PAT run.

Lecher also gave high marks to the Chadron defense for not giving up big plays.

Middle linebacker Rhett Cullers was the busiest Cardinal on defense, racking up six solo tackles, two assists and a quarterback hurry. Dunbar, Jarek Anderson and Brayden Underwood each had five tackles.

The Cardinals’ extra points were kicked by sophomore Blake Rhembrandt — who, oddly, is the first successful PAT kicker for Chadron High’s varsity in at least four or five seasons. He was 2-3 Friday after going 4-5 in the season-opener.