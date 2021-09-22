Cardinals struggle to find wins against eight

It was a busy week for the Chadron High School volleyball team, facing eight opponents last week with a triangular against Bridgeport and Sidney on Sept. 14, followed by a six-game tournament at Gothenburg on Sept. 18. Though the girls played well, they couldn’t quite come up with a win against their eight foes.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman stated, “We knew going into Gothenburg we would be seeing some very tough teams. Our record most definitely does not show how well played; we were right there with every team and easily could have come out 5-1 or 4-2. Overall, I'm happy with how we played going into this week.”

The Cardinals are scheduled to head to Scottsbluff this Thursday to take on the Bearcats at 6 p.m., before returning home to host Gordon-Rushville at The Birdcage at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron vs. Bridgeport

Chadron; 13; 26; 24

Bridgeport; 25; 24; 26

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); 1; -; -; 15; 3; 20

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 14; 3; -; 7; -; 3

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 3; -; -; 16; -; 12