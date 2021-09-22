 Skip to main content
Cardinals struggle to find wins against eight

It was a busy week for the Chadron High School volleyball team, facing eight opponents last week with a triangular against Bridgeport and Sidney on Sept. 14, followed by a six-game tournament at Gothenburg on Sept. 18. Though the girls played well, they couldn’t quite come up with a win against their eight foes.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman stated, “We knew going into Gothenburg we would be seeing some very tough teams. Our record most definitely does not show how well played; we were right there with every team and easily could have come out 5-1 or 4-2. Overall, I'm happy with how we played going into this week.”

The Cardinals are scheduled to head to Scottsbluff this Thursday to take on the Bearcats at 6 p.m., before returning home to host Gordon-Rushville at The Birdcage at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron vs. Bridgeport

Chadron; 13; 26; 24

Bridgeport; 25; 24; 26

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); 1; -; -; 15; 3; 20

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 14; 3; -; 7; -; 3

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 3; -; -; 16; -; 12

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 3; -; 1; 13; 33; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 7; 1; 1; 2; -; -

11; Jayrah Ngoi (Jr); -; 2; -; 6; -; -

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 6; 1; 1; 7; -; 1

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 2; -; 1; 1; -; -

Chadron vs. Sidney

Chadron; 25; 15; 25

Sidney; 16; 15; 27

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; -; -; 20; 2; 23

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 16; 1; -; 17; -; 3

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 6; -; 1; 16; 1; 11

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 1; -; 14; 6; 19; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 1; -; 2; 2; -; -

11; Jayrah Ngoi (Jr); -; -; -; 2; -; 5

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 2; -; 1; 8; -; 6

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 2; -; 1; -; -; -

Chadron vs. Gothenburg

Chadron; 15; 20

Gothenburg; 25; 25

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 3; -; 14; 1; 20

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 5; -; 2; 4; 1; 1

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 7; -; 1; 9; -; 15

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); -; -; -; 3; 10; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 1; -; 2; 1; 1; -

13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; -; -; 2; -; 2

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 2; -; 2; 2; -; 7

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 1; -; 5; 1; -; -

Chadron vs. York

Chadron; 25; 15; 21

York; 13; 25; 25

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 1; -; 22; 1; 18

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 4; 1; -; 12; 1; 11

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 12; 1; 4; 11; -; 9

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 2; 1; 1; 7; 11; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); -; -; 4; -; -; -

13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; -; -; 3; -; 1

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 4; -; -; 7; -; 12

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 2; -; -; 1; -; -

Chadron vs. St. Paul

Chadron; 22; 13

York; 25; 25

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); 2; -; -; 7; -; 14

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 2; -; 2; 11; -; 7

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 3; -; 1; 9; -; 8

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 1; -; 2; 7; 11; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 4; 1; 2; -; -; -

13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; -; -; -; -; 2

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 1; -; -; 2; -; 12

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 1; -; 2; 1; -; -

Chadron vs. Ogallala

Chadron; 25; 24; 18

Ogallala; 10; 26; 25

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; -; -; 31; 1; 22

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 17; 3; -; 11; -; 5

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 8; -; 2; 11; -; 8

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 4; 2; 2; 9; 23; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); -; -; 2; 3; -; -

13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; -; -; 2; -; 7

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 2; 2; -; 9; -; 8

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); -; -; -; 1; -; -

Chadron vs. Minden

Chadron; 20; 24

Minden; 25; 26

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); 1; -; -; 22; 1; 11

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 8; -; -; 5; -; 4

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 7; -; -; 16; -; 8

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 3; 1; 1; 8; 14; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 2; 1; 1; 2; -; -

13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; -; -; 1; -; 4

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); -; 2; -; 7; -; 15

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 1; -; -; -; -; -

Chadron vs. Aurora

Chadron; 25; 18; 21

Aurora; 22; 25; 25

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 2; -; 20; 2; 17

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 10; -; 1; 21; -; 5

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 10; -; 4; 7; -; 13

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 4; -; 2; 10; 20; 1

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 2; -; 4; 6; -; -

13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; 2; -; 9; -; 13

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 2; -; 2; 2; -; 2

23; Kaylee Sprock (So); 3; -; -; -; -; -

