Following a 44-35 win over Gordon-Rushville in the first round of Class C1-12 Sub-Districts, the Chadron girls’ basketball team fell 45-23 to the Mitchell Tigers during the championship game Thursday, at the Chicoine Center in Chadron.
The loss marks the end of the Cardinals’ season.
Chadron freshman Jacey Garrett hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Cardinals an 8-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Tigers’ strong defense held the Cardinals to just four points in the second.
Leading 22-12 at the half, Mitchell outscored Chadron 23-11 in the second half to earn their way to the Class C1 district final scheduled for Friday.
“Mitchell plays good defense and they’re able to pressure the ball and take some risks because they have (Keyanna Wilfred) protecting the basket,” Chadron Head Coach Jonn McLain said. “It’s tough for us to find shots against that kind of team and when we did, we didn’t quite finish them.”
Chadron shot just 15.8 percent against the Tigers, netting only six field goals, three of which were 3-pointers. Juniors Tyleigh Strotheide and Shea Bailey each had a team-high six points.
“The girls played so hard,” McLain said after the loss, “they did everything they could have done, I feel, to give us a chance. We just didn’t catch the breaks we needed to and you have to tip your cap to Mitchell for the way they played.”
6-foot-2 Mitchell senior Keyana Wilfred led all scorers with 22 points, more than half of which were scored in the paint. The senior narrowly missed the double-double with eight rebounds.
Fellow senior Anabelle Gillen was Mitchell’s second-best scorer with 11 points.
The Tigers, who led Class C1 with a record of 23-1 in the regular season, enter the finals as the first seed and will play 16-seed Syracuse at North Platte High School, Friday. Syracuse was 17-8 this season.
With just two seniors, True Thorne and Peyton Underwood, set to graduate this spring, the championship loss offers a lesson to the young Cardinal players.
“Something you can always learn, especially in the post-season, is every possession really matters and is so important,” Coach McLain said. “Maybe you getting beat off the dribble leaves someone open and they’re able to hit a big shot because that happened. One mistake can lead to bad things.
“I don’t think it was any one thing (against Mitchell). We got beat by a very good basketball team. You really have to give Mitchell credit. Tip your cap to them and we’ll move on next year and do our best.”
Chadron finishes their season with a 15-9 record and a post-season win against the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs on Tuesday Feb. 12.
The Chadron offense fared much better against the Mustangs, shooting 41 percent from the field and 55 percent from the free-throw line.
The game stayed mostly even through the first half until the Cardinals used a strong third quarter to create a 38-23 lead heading into the final quarter. Gordon-Rushville would outscore the Cardinals 12-6 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the big Chadron lead.
Chadron’s Underwood led all scorers with 17 points, hitting 7 of 13 shots from the field. Freshman Olivia Reed wasn’t far behind with 13 points. Reed went 6-for-7 from the field.
Following the end of their season, McLain celebrated his team’s accomplishments:
“There’s so many positive things the girls did this season, they really were kind of the epitome of ‘team,’” McLain said. “We had lots of kids that led us in scoring; a lot of kids just willing to do what’s best for the team; a lot of kids encouraging their teammates; a lot of kids willing to take charge; a lot of kids willing to go and dive into a game plan and try as hard as they can to make it work and share the ball and play team defense.
“It hurts right now to not have had a little bit better effort (against Mitchell.) I think when they look back there will be a lot of fun moments and memories they think of.”
Gordon 8 11 4 12 --35
Chadron 8 13 17 6 --44
Gord— Callie Shultz 12, Sierra Garrett 6, Faith Brehmer 4, Mikayla Jaggers 3, Maddee Schmidt 3, Jayla Brehmer 3, Beth Bragg 2, Kelanna Lovell 2. Totals: 14 (2) 5-6 35.
Cha— Peyton Underwood 17, Olivia Reed 13, Shea Bailey 7, True Thorne 3, Savanna Sayaloune 2, Dawn Dunbar 1, Tyleigh Strotheide 1. Totals: 16 (1) 11-20 44.
3-pointers: Gord— Jaggers 1, Schmidt 1. Chad— Bailey 4, Thorne 1, Hamar 1.
Mitchell 7 15 11 12 --45
Chadron 8 4 7 4 --23
Mitch— Keyana Wilfred 22, Anabelle Gillen 11, Ricci Ayala 6, Bethany Sterkel 3, Annie Hessler 2, Kenzey Kanno 1. Totals: 16 (1) 12-17 45.
Cha—Tyleigh Strotheide 6, Shea Bailey 6, Jacey Garrett 3, Olivia Reed 2, True Thorne 2, Anika Burke 2, Petyon Underwood 1, Dawn Dunbar 1.Totals: 6 (3) 8-16 23.
3-pointers: Mitch— Sterkel 1. Chad— Garrett 1, Strotheide 1, Bailey 1.