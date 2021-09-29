Cardinals sweep Bearcats at Scottsbluff

Though the Cardinals fought to secure a win in their first set against Scottsbluff while on the road Sept. 23, they came back strong to sweep the Bearcats 3-0. The shut out was a well-earned victory for the Cardinals, who fell 3-1 against the Scottsbluff team when they last saw them in The Birdcage.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman stated, “[Thursday]'s win was a big win! Once we came away with the second set, the demeanor on the court completed changed...were so much more relaxed and confident, but didn't sit back on our heels.”

Demi Ferguson and Tatum Bailey were the top killers of the match, taking 10 each; they each nailed two aces as well. Jacey Garrett was again top receiver, grabbing 20, and Jaleigh McCartney helped set her teammates up with 21 assists.

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

Chadron; 26; 25; 25

Bridgeport; 24; 22; 10

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; -; -; 18; 5; 20

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 10; 2; 4; 15; -; 1

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 10; 2; 2; 19; 1; 9

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 3; 1; -; 13; 21; 1