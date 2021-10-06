Cardinals sweep Mustangs at home

Last week saw plenty of action for the Chadron girls volleyball team, as they took down the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs in The Bird Cage.
Senior Tatum Bailey was again the top killer of the game, scoring 16 for Chadron followed by 11 from sophomore Demi Ferguson; Ferguson also tied with Jacey Garrett on receptions, though Garrett’s 21 digs and Jaleigh McCartney’s 26 assists helped keep the ball alive and set up the Chadron attackers.
Coach Blakelee Hoffman said of the game, “I thought we played really well considering we talked about serving aggressively, trying to get them out of the system.” There was some struggle with the attackers getting in sync, she noted, and planned to work on the issue in practices.
The weekend saw the Cardinals take on another six opponents in tournament play, netting four victories against Rapid City Stevens, Rapid City Central, Alliance and North Platte while giving up wins to Sidney and Northwest.
Hoffman stated, “Going into the weekend, I was happy with the teams we drew for our pool. Northwest was a tough team, but we played well against them and bounced back really well to get the win against North Platte. Day two started out really well in the first set against Sidney, but in the next two sets we couldn't get our offense going. The best part of Saturday was how well we played in our next two matches against Rapid City Central and Alliance.”
The Lady Cards will head to Mitchell this weekend for conference play. First serve is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Chadron; 25; 25; 25
Gordon-Rushville; 18; 19; 13
#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions
1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 1; -; 21; -; 13
2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 16; 1; -; 13; -; 9
3; Demi Ferguson (So); 11; 6; 1; 13; -; 13
4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 4; 2; -; 13; 26; -
10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 2; 2; 1; 7; -; -
20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 1; 2; -; 12; 1; 12
23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 3; -; 1; 1; -; 2
Chadron; 25; 25
Stevens; 14; 23
1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 1; -; 21; 7; 9
2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 9; -; -; 12; -; 2
3; Demi Ferguson (So); 9; -; -; 4; -; 10
4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 1; 2; -; 16; 13; -
10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 2; 1; -; 1; -; -
13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; -; -; 2; -; -
20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 5; -; -; 17; -; 6
23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 2; -; 1; -; -; 1
Chadron; 25; 24; 18
Sidney; 18; 26; 25
1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 1; -; 25; 1; 26
2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 9; 1; 3; 7; -; 3
3; Demi Ferguson (So); 8; 2; -; 14; -; 15
4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 3; 1; 1; 15; 22; -
10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 3; -; 2; 1; -; -
13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; -; -; -; -; 3
20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 2; 1; 1; 16; -; 9
23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 1; -; 4; 1; -; -
Chadron; 14; 16
Northwest; 25; 25
1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; -; -; 16; -; 12
2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 2; 1; -; 6; -; 3
3; Demi Ferguson (So); 5; -; -; 6; 1; 14
4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 3; -; 3; 16; 12; -
10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); -; -; 2; -; -; -
20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 3; -; -; 8; -; 9
23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 1; -; 1; 1; -; -
Chadron; 25; 25
North Platte; 11; 19
1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 3; -; 18; 1; 11
2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 7; 4; 2; 4; -; -
3; Demi Ferguson (So); 6; 1; -; 3; -; 9
4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 3; 1; -; 4; 17; -
10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 2; 1; 1; -; -; -
13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; -; -; 1; -; 1
20; Macey Daniels (Sr); -; 1; -; 4; -; 4
23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 3; -; 3; -; -; -
31; Kaylee Sprock (So); 2; -; 1; -; -; -
Chadron; 25; 27
Rapid City Central; 16; 25
1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; -; -; 25; 2; 12
2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 10; 1; -; 7; -; -
3; Demi Ferguson (So); 15; 2; -; 9; -; 11
4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 1; -; 1; 8; 18; -
5; Ashlyn Morrison (So); 2; -; -; -; -; -
10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); -; 1; 1; 2; -; -
14; Kyndall Carnahan (So); -; -; -; 2; -; -
20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 2; -; -; 1; -; 5
23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 3; -; -; 1; -; -
Chadron; 25; 25
Alliance; 13; 20
1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; -; -; 16; 3; 10
2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 13; 4; 1; 9; -; 4
3; Demi Ferguson (So); 5; -; 2; 15; -; 7
4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); -; -; 1; 13; 20; -
10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 1; -; 2; 1; -; -
14; Kyndall Carnahan (So); -; 1; -; 2; -; -
20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 5; -; -; 9; -; 7
23; Kenli Boeselager (So); -; -; 1; 1; -; -