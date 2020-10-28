Cardinals sweep Warriors in Saturday match

Though originally scheduled to travel to Alliance twice last week, concerns over COVID-19 transmissions in the Bulldogs’ home turf meant cancelling their matches against the Cardinals. However, the Cards were still able to get one more game in before sub-districts this week and went 3-0 — 25-18, 25-22 and 25-10 — against the Sioux County Warriors, Saturday morning.

The Cardinals opened up strong in the first set, taking a 2-0 lead over the Warriors before Sioux County came back to tie the score at two, then take a three-point lead. It was Chadron’s turn to tie things up, then take a brief one-point lead before the Warriors came back and tied it up again. However, the Cards were able to extendetheir lead to two and kept out of Warrior reach for the remainder of the set, going 25-18.

Chadron kept the strength going into the second set, taking a big 5-1 lead early on. They extended that to 19-9, but ran into some trouble as the Warriors capitalized on Cardinal errors and shored up their deficit to a mere three points, 22-19. Kills from each side allowed Chadron to keep its three-point lead, though Sioux county was able to grab another two to put the score at 23-22 before a final two kills from the Cardinals wrapped the set up, 25-22.