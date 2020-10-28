Cardinals sweep Warriors in Saturday match

Though originally scheduled to travel to Alliance twice last week, concerns over COVID-19 transmissions in the Bulldogs’ home turf meant cancelling their matches against the Cardinals. However, the Cards were still able to get one more game in before sub-districts this week and went 3-0 — 25-18, 25-22 and 25-10 — against the Sioux County Warriors, Saturday morning.
The Cardinals opened up strong in the first set, taking a 2-0 lead over the Warriors before Sioux County came back to tie the score at two, then take a three-point lead. It was Chadron’s turn to tie things up, then take a brief one-point lead before the Warriors came back and tied it up again. However, the Cards were able to extendetheir lead to two and kept out of Warrior reach for the remainder of the set, going 25-18.
Chadron kept the strength going into the second set, taking a big 5-1 lead early on. They extended that to 19-9, but ran into some trouble as the Warriors capitalized on Cardinal errors and shored up their deficit to a mere three points, 22-19. Kills from each side allowed Chadron to keep its three-point lead, though Sioux county was able to grab another two to put the score at 23-22 before a final two kills from the Cardinals wrapped the set up, 25-22.
The third and final set saw similar action on the court, with Chadron taking an early 3-0 lead before the Warriors came firing back to keep the scores tight. Though the teams tied at four points each and traded kills for a time, it would be Chadron who broke through again to take a three-point advantage. The Cardinals kept their steam going for the remainder of the set, while Sioux County struggled to make their kills and only took another four to end the set at 25-10.
Coach Blakelee Hoffman said, “We got off to a slow start, which is normal for a morning game, but we found our groove and got things going like we needed to.” She added this was a good warm up for sub-districts. As to the struggle in the second set, Hoffman said there was a lack of communication, but once the players started talking to each other a bit more “they stepped it up.”
As to the change in games, Hoffman said, “Regardless of who you play I think the girls were just happy to get a match in. I know Sioux County felt the same way. They just wanted to play.”
Though sub-districts were initially scheduled to start Monday night, the wintry weather has caused a one-day postponement of the tournament, in which Chadron plays Ogallala. First serve in the matchup is set for 7 p.m. at Sidney. The hosting Red Raiders will take on Mitchell in the first semifinal match at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the championship game pushed to Wednesday.
Chadron vs. Sioux County
; S1; S2; S3; Wins
Chadron; 25; 25; 25; 3
Sidney; 18; 22; 10; 0
#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Assisted Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions
1; Jacey Garrett (Jr); -; -; -; -; 27; -; 12
4; Jaleigh McCartney (Fr); -; 1; -; -; 5; -; 5
5; Nia Meyer (Sr); -; -; -; -; 3; -; -
10; Marlee Pinnt (So); 2; -; -; 1; 1; -; -
13; Demi Ferguson (So); 6; -; -; -; 2; -; 5
14; Emma Cogdill (Sr); 2; 1; -; 2; 15; 43; -
20; Macey Daniels (Jr); 15; -; -; 3; -; -; -
21; Jalei Marcy (Sr); -; 1; -; -; 8; 2; 13
22; Kaycee Kittell (Sr); 5; -; -; -; -; -; -
24; Kaelee Long (Sr); 1; -; -; -; 5; 2; 7
25; Tatum Bailey (Jr); 13; -; -; -; 3; -; -
30; Anika Burke (Sr); 8; 1; 1; 4; 4; 1; -
