The Cardinal girls got back to their winning ways, last week, defeating Hemingford 63-16, in Chadron, Tuesday, Jan. 8, then winning 32-25 against Alliance, Friday.
In what was a tale of two halves, Friday, the Cardinals played well throughout the first, leading 25-6 following a second quarter in which they held Alliance to a single point while scoring 18 of their own.
In stark contrast, the Cardinals would go on to score just two points in the third and total seven in the second half.
“After hitting a couple shots in the second quarter we kind of went cold in the second half,” Chadron Head Coach Jonn McLain says, “but we did enough to come away with a ‘W’.
Chadron’s scoring woes in the second half weren’t enough for Alliance to complete the rally, though the Bulldogs came out strong, outscoring Chadron 11-2 in the third quarter and 8-5 in the fourth, it was too little, too late.
Chadron freshman Olivia Reed, returning from having missed the teams previous game against Hemingford, led the team with nine points. Junior Shea Bailey was just behind with eight points, including two 3-pointers.
Reed also led the team in rebounds with 10, three on offense and seven defensively. Fellow freshman Jacey Garrett had seven rebounds, three on offense and four on defense. Bailey had four steals.
Alliance was led by Emersen Cyza who had seven points. Teammates Blythe Boness and Janaye Shoemaker each had six.
Tuesday, Jan. 8, the Cardinals easily dispatched the Hemingford Bobcats, jumping out to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter and leading 39-7 at the half.
Chadron received offensive contributions from all but one player and was led in scoring by senior True Thorne who hit five of seven from the field and one of two free throws for 11 points. Bailey was four for seven from the field and had a single 3-pointer to net nine points.
Senior Peyton Underwood hit all four of her free throws and ended the game with eight points. Fellow Senior Dawn Dunbar was three of four from the field with one 3-pointer for seven. Anika Burke also had seven points, scoring three of five from the field and one 3-pointer.
The wins improved Chadron to 9-4 this season. This week the Chadron girls continue on the road Friday, against the Bulldogs of Gering, then travel to Gordon, Saturday, for a matchup with the Mustangs.
Gering, who is 5-5 this season, dealt Gordon-Rushville just their third loss of the season, Friday, defeating the Mustangs 57-49. The Mustangs bounced back from the loss Friday, beating Kimball 41-28.
Chadron has played each team once this season, defeating Gering 47-37 Dec. 15, and Gordon-Rushville 59-29 Dec. 7.
Hemingford 0 7 6 3 ---16
Chadron 20 19 14 10 ---63
Hemingford— Lauren Gasseling 6, Makenzy Chancellor 4, Kamryn Ash 2, Josie Stewart 2, Kate Varner 2. Totals: 6 (1) 3-9 16.
Chadron— True Thorne 11, Shea Bailey 9, Peyton Underwood 8, Dawn Dunbar 7, Anika Burke 7, Madisyn Hamar 5, Tyleigh Strotheide 5, Emma Cogdill 4, Jalei Marcy 3, Savanna Sayaloune 2, Allie Watson 2. Totals: 26 (5) 6-10 63.
3-pointers: Hem—Gasseling 1. Chad—Marcy 1, Dunbar 1, Strotheide 1, Bailey 1, Burke 1.
Alliance 5 1 11 8 --- 25
Chadron 7 18 2 5 ---32
Alliance— Emersen Cyza 7, Blythe Boness 6, Janaye Shoemaker 6, Ryley Rolls 3, Megan Oligmueller 3. Totals: 7 (2) 9-17 25.
Chadron— Olivia Reed 9, Shea Bailey 8, Dawn Dunbar 5, Peyton Underwood 4, True Thorne 3, Jacey Garrett 2, Tyleigh Strotheide 1. Totals: 13 (3) 3-9 32.
3-pointers: Alliance – Shoemaker 2. Chad—Bailey 2, Dunbar 1.