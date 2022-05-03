Cardinals take fourth at home Invite

The Chadron Boys Golf team placed fourth at the 2022 Chadron Invite/Western Conference last week, shooting 349, with Chase Olson tying for sixth place in individual scoring with Alliance’s Seth Morrison at 84.

In Division I, the Cardinals all kept their scores in the double digits. In addition to Morrison’s 84, Shawn Schremmer scored an 87, Jacksyn Behrends and Trey Hendrickson both scored 89 and Broc Berry shot a 91.

The Chadron JV teams took scores of 418, 476, and 530.

Shooting for JV Team 1 was: Andrew Sommerville, 97; Caden Galbraith, 101; Drew Milburn, 105; Blake Hinman, 115; and Brycen Bickel, 125;

On JV Team 2 was: Zane Cullers, 110; Jordan Bissonette, 118; Dayton Richardson, 123; Creighton Ryan, 125; and Guarav Chima, 127

Scores for Team 3 were: Talon Jelinek, 114; James Koerber, 133; Alex Huber, 139; Tobin Rust, 144; and Brayden Landereth, 145

Also shooting for JV was Tristan Talkington, who scored a 159.

Coach CJ Bach stated, “I’m proud of how the boys played. It is not easy playing at your home invite. It seems to bring an extra pressure and expectation to how well one should play.

“Also, having more people following and watching them may add a little stress but I know the kids appreciate everyone coming out.”

The team was scheduled to shoot at the Gering Invitational on Wednesday, May 4.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0