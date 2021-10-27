Cardinals to host Battle Creek as new season begins

After wrapping up its first undefeated regular season since 2009, the Chadron High football team will launch a new season Friday when it hosts Battle Creek in one of eight Class C1 first-round playoff games. Kickoff at Cardinal Field will be at 2 p.m.

The 9-0 Cardinals are seeded fifth among the 16 playoff teams while the 6-3 Battle Creek Braves are seeded 12th. This week’s Omaha World-Herald ranks Chadron third and Battle Creek 10th, but sports fans know such facts and figure mean little once the playoffs kick off.

After watch video material over the weekend, Cardinals’ Coach Mike Lecher said the Braves have strong running game, have played a tough schedule and beaten some good teams. He added that the Battle Creek lines are excellent and the team doesn’t pass a lot, probably because it hasn’t needed to.

Coached by Andrew Carlson, a 2004 Midland College grad, the Braves won their first three games this fall, lost their next three and won their last three. They have outscored their opponents 268 to 137.

The opening wins were over Central City 21-19, Hartington Cedar Catholic 24-7 and West Point-Beemer 39-7. The mid-season setbacks were to Columbus Scotus 28-21, Wayne 21-14 and Boone Central (Albion) 13-0. The last three wins have been over O’Neill 63-0, Pierce 24-6 and North Bend Central 62-36.

Through the first seven games, Battle Creek was averaging 316 yards of total offense and giving up 243.7. The Braves generally operate out of the Maryland I that often stations three running backs directly behind the quarterback. The leading rusher through seven games was Logan Roberts, who is 5-10, 190 pounds, with 76 carries for 447 yards. Quarterback Dylan Amick, 6-3. 175, had completed 69 of 114 passes for 911 yards.

No doubt about it, this has been one of the Cardinals’ outstanding teams. It is the school’s 15th to finish the season undefeated and the first since 2009. The Cardinals have stellar lines comprised largely of good-sized, rugged seniors, feature an athletic quarterback in Justus Alcorn, one of the best combination passers and runners to ever play the position for the Red and Black, have a 1,100-yard-plus running back in Dawson Dunbar and an assortment of other capable skill position players.

Fortunately, the team has had few injuries. Michael Sorenson, a three-year starter in the secondary, suited up for the Ogallala game and could return to action Friday after missing three games.

The Cardinals have tallied 325 points and given up just 44. None of the opponents has scored more than eight points against the Red Birds.

