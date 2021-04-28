Cardinals to host conference meet

Chadron will have the honor of hosting the Western Conference Track and Field Meet on Saturday. The action at Cardinal Field will begin at 10 a.m.

The Chadron girls are the defending champions. In 2019, the last time the meet took place, they won the conference crown for the first time dating back early 1970s, when the Cardinals joined the league. They scored 146 points while Sidney was the runner-up with 108.

Chadron has another excellent team this year, but Sidney and Scottsbluff are expected to also make strong bids for this year’s title.

The expectations are about the same in the boys’ race. The Cards will be competitive, but so will the Raiders and the Bearcats. The Mitchell boys also have lots of speed and will likely challenge.

Sidney ran away with the boys’ championship in 2019, scoring 172 points while runner-up Scottsbluff had 107.

Following are the conference records. Chadron Head Coach Blakelee Binning Hoffman still holds the girls’ high hurdle record of 14.5 seconds that she set in 1998, one of the few years her school, Torrington, was in the conference.

Western Conference Track and Field Records

Boys' Records