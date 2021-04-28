Cardinals to host conference meet

Chadron will have the honor of hosting the Western Conference Track and Field Meet on Saturday. The action at Cardinal Field will begin at 10 a.m.
The Chadron girls are the defending champions. In 2019, the last time the meet took place, they won the conference crown for the first time dating back early 1970s, when the Cardinals joined the league. They scored 146 points while Sidney was the runner-up with 108.
Chadron has another excellent team this year, but Sidney and Scottsbluff are expected to also make strong bids for this year’s title.
The expectations are about the same in the boys’ race. The Cards will be competitive, but so will the Raiders and the Bearcats. The Mitchell boys also have lots of speed and will likely challenge.
Sidney ran away with the boys’ championship in 2019, scoring 172 points while runner-up Scottsbluff had 107.
Following are the conference records. Chadron Head Coach Blakelee Binning Hoffman still holds the girls’ high hurdle record of 14.5 seconds that she set in 1998, one of the few years her school, Torrington, was in the conference.
Western Conference Track and Field Records
Boys' Records
100--10.8, Joel Janecek, Gering, 1997; Devin Fischer, Scottsbluff, 2002; and Zach Adams, Sidney, 2003 (Note: Rick Cotton, Gering, ran 100 yards in 9.9 seconds in 1973).
200--22.0, Phil Dickerson, Chadron, 2003.
400--*48.8, David King, Sidney, 1965, and Chad Hohnstein, Scottsbluff, 1996.
800--1:55.4, David Stott, Scottsbluff, 1998.
1600--4:25.4, David Stott, Scottsbluff, 1997.
3200--9:46.2, Dan Wilder, Gering, 1971.
110 high hurdles--14.0, Chad Hohnstein, Scottsbluff, 1996.
300 intermediate hurdles--38.4, Chad Hohnstein, Scottsbluff, 1996.
400 relay--43.5, Alliance (J.D. Pebley, Josh Digman, Brian Shelmadine, Ryan
Wineteer), 1998.
1600 relay--3:25.12, Gering (Aaron Pierce, Caleb Geary, Dillon DeMott, Ryan Schwartzkopf), 2014.
3200 relay--8:11.8, Torrington, (Joey Hoefler, B.J. Cotant, Willy Jones, Rob Marney) 1997.
Shot put--57-8 3/4, Josh Knouse, Gering, 2004.
Discus--179-7 1/2, Kevin Buss, Sidney, 1984.
Long jump--23-1/4, Alex Linneman, Sidney, 2017.
Triple jump--46-1 1/4, Justin Relka, Gering, 1998.
High jump--6-8, Mike Tremain, Sidney, 1980, and Eddy Conner, Gering, 1996.
Pole vault--14-6, Myles Mills, Alliance, 2008.
Girls' Records
100--11.8, Katy Jay, Mitchell, 1998. (Note: Shari Kubicek, Gering, ran 100
yards in 11.1, 1977).
200--24.9, Katy Jay, Mitchell, 1998.
400--58.1, Andrea Walker, Scottsbluff, 1998.
800--2:19.0, Sara Ensrud, Gering, 2003.
1600--5:15.8, Aubree Worden, Scottsbluff, 2010.
3200—10:55.1, Aubree Worden, Scottsbluff, 2010.
100 high hurdles--14.5, Blakelee Binning, Torrington, 1998.
300 low hurdles--45.6, Caryn Martin, Chadron, 1989.
400 relay--50.2, Mitchell (Bobbi Castellaw, Ali Jay, Sara Weimer, Katy Jay), 1998.
1600 relay--4:09.69, Mitchell, (Madi Watson, Jori Peters, Olivia Armstrong, Celeste Cardona), 2015.
3200 relay—9:49.1, Gering, 2001
Shot put—43-3 1/2 by Leeza Henry, Scottsbluff, 2008.
Discus--137-10 1/2, Connie Hugen, Gordon, 1984.
Long jump--18-10 1/2, Jordan Hooper, Alliance, 2010
Triple jump--35-0, Mariah Clark, Chadron, 1999.
High jump--5-8 1/4, Kristi Ridenour, Alliance, 1981.
Pole vault—11-6, Megan Bauer, Gering, 2004.
*Converted from yards to meters.
The meet was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus.