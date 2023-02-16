The Chadron High School boys’ basketball team will wrap up their regular season schedule Friday night by hosting the Potter-Dix Coyotes starting at 5:30 in the Middle School Gym. The game was arranged by the Cardinals’ new activities director Rick Barry so the Cardinals would have a game a few days prior to the subdistrict tournament, which will be played next week.

Potter-Dix is a Class D-2 school, has a 17-3 record, losing to Leyton twice and Paxton once. The Coyotes feature a really special player.

He is Luke Kasten, a 6-3 senior who has been one of the most successful all-around athletes in the Panhandle his entire career. He is averaging 20.7 points this winter, meaning he has scored 414 points this season, giving him more than 1,700 in his career.

That puts Kasten third on the Panhandle’s all-time scoring list, behind only Dru Kuxhausen, who tallied 2,110 points before graduating from Scottsbluff in 2017, and Kevin Moore, who poured in 1,826 points after playing two years at Assumption Academy and two years at Chadron High in the early 1970s.

Kasten averaged 15 points and was the leading rebounder in the Panhandle with an 11.4 average as a freshman in 2019-20. The next two years, he had the highest scoring averages in the region—22.2 points as a sophomore and 20.9 as a junior—while also averaging 11.6 and 10.7 rebounds, respectively.

He’s averaging 10.4 rebounds this year while serving as the team’s point guard much of the time.

Kasten also has starred in football for the Coyotes, earning 6-man all-state honors as a junior and a senior. He either ran for, threw for or was on the receiving end of 142 touchdowns during his career.

Last fall, he rushed for 1,671 yards and scored 41 touchdowns and also had 13.5 quarterback sacks while playing in the defensive line during Potter-Dix’s 9-1 season. Huskerland Prep named him its 6-Man Player of the Year.

In addition, Kasten won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Class D District Track Meet last spring.

Luke Kasten is not a one-man gang on the Coyotes’ basketball team. His cousin, Brayden Kasten, a 6-3 junior, is averaging 13 points a game and Zach Rotart, a 6-6 senior, is averaging 8.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Of course, Potter-Dix played nearly all Class D teams and probably won’t beat the Cardinals, but it’s hoped the Friday night contest will help prepare both teams for the post-season.

The Cardinals are 9-12 entering their regular-season finale.