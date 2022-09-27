Cardinals to host Sidney Friday night

After two lengthy road trips, the Chadron High football team will be at home Friday night to play the Sidney Red Raiders. Kickoff will be at 7 o’clock. The Western Conference rivals also played on Cardinal Field last year with the home team winning 35-6.

Sidney has a new head coach this fall, the team’s fourth in three years. He is Ryan Smith, a former Chadron State College defensive back and long-time football coach at Hershey.

The Red Raiders are 2-3 with wins over Chase County and Gordon-Rushville and losses to Holdrege, Mitchell and McCook. All five games have been decided by more than two touchdowns.

Sidney has some weapons. Junior quarterback Isak Doty has been the starter since he was a freshman. He was fifth in the Class B 200 meters at the State Track Meet last May. His classmate, Luke Holly, is bigger (6-2, 200) and also can run. Holly placed sixth in the 100 in 11.11 seconds at the state meet.

Both won those races at the Western Conference Meet.

While the Raiders are a run-first team, Doty is passing more this year, reports indicate. His targets include tight end Koleman Kaiser and wide receivers Austin Rolle and lanky Landon Riddle, a promising sophomore.

Up front, junior McGuire Rolls, listed at 6-2, 200, was an all-district choice a year ago. Also available are senior Ethan Rademacher and sophomore Austin Christensen, who is already 6-3, 325.

Chadron Coach Mike Lecher said after reviewing the game against Gothenburg, he believes the Cardinals should pass more often. The Cardinals rushed for only 101 yards against the Swedes, and got 45 of those yards on one of the three touchdowns Quinn Bailey scored.