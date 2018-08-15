Hydration is key for any athlete and high school teams go through a lot of water and sports drinks throughout the season, but the Chadron Cardinals’ football team will again look to a unique way to ensure they have plenty of liquid on hand when they host their annual sports drink scrimmage later this week.
The scrimmage, held at Cardinal Field, will take place this Friday at 5:30pm, and will require fans to donate water or a sports drink as admission.
The Cardinals’ softball team held their Sports Drink Scrimmage at Hampton Field this past Monday in conjunction with a fundraising barbecue. The event also featured a home-run derby that is open to players and the public alike.