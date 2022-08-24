Cardinals to open football season at Gordon

Coming off an undefeated (9-0) regular season and a spot in the Class C-1 playoffs, the Chadron High football team will open its season with a rare Thursday night game against the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs in Gordon. Kickoff is set for 6 o’clock.

The Cardinals are something of an enigma. Thanks to several athletic skill position players, they are expected to have plenty of explosiveness on offense, but will be breaking in a new quarterback and the entire offensive line. The defense also has question marks. None of the starters up front from a year ago are available, a leading linebacker is missing, but the secondary is loaded with talent—the same guys who are expected to make the offense a dangerous outfit.

Mike Lecher, who is beginning his 17th season as the Cardinals head coach with a 105-50 career record, believes the Red Birds will be competitive.

“We have good speed and quickness and should have a balanced offense that can both run and throw the ball,” Lecher said.

Yes, he knows the line is inexperienced with five newcomers who as a whole also are considerably smaller than the 2022 graduates they are replacing, and the quarterback, Broc Berry, threw just two passes last year, both of which were completions.

The Cards also are missing Dawson Dunbar, who rushed 157 times for 1,167 yards and the team-high 18 touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes. Quarterback Justus Alcorn was the second leading rusher last fall with 92 carries for 538 yards to go with his 68 pass completions good for 1,180 yards and 16 touchdowns versus only five interceptions. Both Dunbar and Alcorn are now on the freshman roster at South Dakota Mines.

This year’s ground game is expected to feature sophomore Quinn Bailey, who undoubtedly saw more action on offense as a freshman last fall than any other skill position player since Eddie Witte started at halfback in 1954, when every team lined up with three running backs. Last fall, Bailey carried 51 times for 449 yards, an 8.8-yard average. He also caught five passes for 71 yards and reached the end zone five times.

As they say, he’s got “wheels.” So do seniors Xander Provance and Malachi Swallow, as they ably demonstrated while developing into two of the state’s best hurdlers last spring.

The 6-5, 215-pound Provance caught 20 passes for 391 yards last season and has already has received scholarship offers to play football for several Division II teams a year from now. Swallow didn’t see a lot of varsity action last fall, but carried the ball six times and scored three touchdowns against Valentine.

Senior Seth Gaswick is also a proven commodity on both sides of the ball. He caught 14 passes for 380 yards and turned six of them into touchdowns last fall while also coming up with five pass interceptions and returning a fumble 68 yards to help the Cardinals tighten up the playoff game vs. Battle Creek. In addition, he kicked 24 extra points, averaged 10.3 yards on 26 punt returns and is the leading tackler from a year ago among the returnees.

In the Cardinals’ scheme during the “Lecher era,” running backs and wide receivers are often interchangeable. That means Swallow is apt to take some handoffs or pitches from Berry and Bailey may be stationed as a receiver on occasion.

But in football it’s often what’s up front that counts, and the Cardinals are all new in the trenches after all five starters on offense and the four busiest tackles on the defensive line graduated.

Offensive line coach Mike Sandstrom said the probable starters in the line are seniors Jamie McKinnon and Jake Fintel at the tackles along with classmate Henry Kennell at center. Sophomores Jon Fintel and Owen Wess are expected to get the call at the guards. Senior Chase Olson is also available to see considerable action at the guards.

Jake Fintel at 6-5, 270 pounds is by far the biggest of the linemen, but he’s playing football for the first time since his freshman year. It helped that he joined the Cardinals this summer in time to attend the CSC football camp. In particular, he could be a force at defensive tackle.

While Fintel is now on the team, one of last year’s top defenders with eligibility remaining, Rhett Cullers, is not playing football this fall, apparently deciding to concentrate on the other two sports, wrestling and track, where he’s a standout. Cullers had 66 tackles at his linebacker post last fall to tie Cody Hall for the team lead.

The Cards still have some capable linebackers, led perhaps by junior Gage Wild, who was credited with 49 stops last fall. Senior Braden Underwood, junior Blake Rhembrandt and sophs Caden Buskirk and Wess are other leading candidates at that critical position. Underwood took part in 27 tackles last season. Kennell was in on 18 stops at defensive end.

Lecher notes that several others will supply solid depth. They include Darion Dye and Gabe Tidyman in the lines along with Buskirk, Trey Hendrickson and Talon Jelinek in the skill positions. Who’s the backup quarterback? The coach said, without hesitation, “Quinn Bailey.”

Gordon-Rushville figures to have one of its best teams in a while. Like the Cardinals, the Mustangs have 10 seniors. They are coming off a 6-4 season after losing to Lincoln Lutheran 21-15 in the Class C-2 playoffs.

Chadron defeated the Mustangs 28-7 the second week of the season a year ago, and leads the all-time series since Gordon and Rushville joining forces in 2005 by a 15-1 margin. The Sheridan County team’s only win since then was by a 12-7 score in 2010.

That doesn’t mean the Mustangs won’t be potent this fall. With Chad Anderson, beginning his third year at quarterback at the controls, Gordon-Rushville led the Panhandle in passing last season while averaging 147.1 yards. Anderson completed 92 of 160 passes and 10 touchdowns. He also threw for more than 1,000 yards and 10 TDs as a sophomore in 2020.

Jace Freeseman also returns after catching 49 passes for 636 yards last fall, both the top numbers in the 11-county area by a wide margin. He can run. So can Aydon McDonald. Both qualified for the state track meet in speed events last May.

Another of Coach Chris Jones’s seniors is Donovan Fillmore, last year’s leading rusher when he carried 161 times for 937 yards for a 5.8 average. Anderson, Freesman and Fillmore were first-team all-Western Trail Conference choices a year ago.

Michael Perez also returns after being named the league’s Special Teams Player-of-the-Year, after kicking 28 extra points and six field goals.

The Mustangs’ line leaders include 6-5, 270-pound Jace Nelson, also a basketball standout, and Atreyu Thorson, 5-10, 220 and the leading discus thrower in Northwest Nebraska last spring. Perez is 5-7, 220, giving the team another substantial lineman. In addition, senior Curtis Rittgarn, 5-11, 195, is back after missing most of last season because of an injury.

Gordon-Rushville has just four juniors to complement the seniors, but Coach Jones said both the sophomore and freshman classes have more numbers and good potential. Several sophs will start.

The probable starters are:

Chadron Offense

Receivers—Xander Provance, 6-5, 215, Sr.; Seth Gaswick, 6-1, 197, Sr.; and Malachi Swallow, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Tackles—Jake Fintel, 6-5, 270, Sr., and Jamie McKinnon, 5-10, 236, Sr.

Guards—Jon Fintel, 6-4, 240, So., and Owen Wess, 6-2, 210, So.-Chase Olson, 6-1, 230, Sr.

Center—Henry Kennell, 6-0, 195, Sr.

Quarterback—Broc Berry, 6-3, 172, Jr.

Running backs—Quinn Bailey, 5-9, 168, So., and Gage Wild, 6-1, 180, Jr.

Chadron Defense

Ends—Henry Kennell, 6-0, 195, Sr., and Jon Fintel, 6-4, 240, So.

Tackles—Jake Fintel, 6-5, 270, Sr., and Jamie McKinnon, 5-10, 236, Sr.

Linebackers—Blake Rhembrandt, 5-10, 170, Jr., Owen Wess, 6-2, 210, So., and Gage Wild, 6-1, 180, Jr.

Cornerbacks—Xander Provance, 6-5, 215, Sr., and Quinn Bailey, 5-9, 168, So.

Safetys---Seth Gaswick, 6-1, 197, Sr., and Malachi Swallow, 5-10, 175, Sr.-Braden Underwood, 5-9, 150, Sr.

Punter-Placekicker—Seth Gaswick, 6-1, 197, Sr.

Gordon-Rushville Offense

Receivers—Jace Freeeman, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Aydon McDonald, 6-1, 170, Sr.; and Logan Slama, 5-6, 150, Sr.

Tight end—Bronson Freeseman, 5-10, 185, So.

Line—Colton Archibald, 5-10, 195, Jr.; Jace Nelson, 6-5, 270, Sr.; Michael Perez, 5-7, 220, Sr.; Curtis Rattgarn, 5-11, 195, Sr.; and Trey Thorson, 5-10, 220, Sr.

Quarterback—Carter Anderson, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Running back—Donny Filmore, 5-11, 165, Sr.

Gordon-Rushville Defense

Line—Jace Nelson, 6-5, 270, Sr.; Curtis Rittgarn, 5-11, 195, Sr.; and Trey Thorson 5-10, 220, Sr.

Linebackers—Colton Archibald, 5-10, 190, Jr.; Toby Berndt, 5-6, 190, Jr.; Donny Fillmore, 5-11, 165, Sr.; and Bronson Freeseman, 5-10, 185, So.

Backs—Caleb Heck, 5-6, 160, Jr.; Jace Freeseman, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Aydon McDonald, 6-1, 170, Sr.; and Kyler Vincent, 5-5, 140, So.

Placekicker—Michael Perez, 5-7, 220, Sr.