Cardinals to play at Sidney next

The Chadron High School basketball teams will be playing their next three games on the road, beginning with a trip to Sidney on Friday.

Both Red Raider quintets have good records. The girls are 14-3 after beating North Platte 61-56 and Yuma, Colo., 58-18 in recent games, but being shaded by Gothenburg 48-45 in between.

The Sidney boys have three game in a row—falling to North Platte 62-46, Gothenburg 42-39 and Yuma 77-49—but are still 12-5 for the year.

Both Chadron teams are 10-6.

The Chadron and Sidney quintets met during the Western Conference Tournament in early December. The Lady Raiders prevailed 50-32 and the Sidney boys edged the Cardinals 55-53 on a buzzer-beater by Jacob Dowse, who was the Class B high jump champion at the State Track Meet last May.

The Cardinals also will travel to Alliance on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Chadron won both games when the Bulldogs came to town on Jan. 14. The Lady Cards won 40-23 and the boys were 59-51 winners on the strength of a 15-0 rally to open the fourth quarter.

Also coming up for the Cards is a visit to Rapid City Christian on Feb. 4.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0