Cardinals to play McCook for first time

The Chadron High School football team will have a new experience Friday night. It will play the McCook Bison in McCook after making the 290-mile trip. It will be the first time the schools’ teams have met on the gridiron.

McCook was formerly a football power in Class B, qualifying for the state playoffs every year since 2000. But last fall, it dropped to Class C-1 in several sports, including football and cross country, impacting the already C-1 teams in the western end of the state.

McCook is listed on the NSAA website with a boys’ enrollment of 145, fifth largest in C-1. Alliance has the second largest boys’ enrollment in the class with 149. Chadron’s figure is 113, putting the Cardinals in about the middle of the 37 schools in C-1. Chase County at Imperial has the largest boys’ enrollment in C-2 with 81.

McCook has a new coach and another good team this year. Jeff Gross, whose teams won more than 200 games during his 21 years as the Bison head coach, retired at the end of the 2021 season. His replacement is a 2009 McCook graduate and an all-state offensive lineman for the football team, Joe Vetrovsky. He had been an assistant coach at the school the previous seven years.

The Bison will enter regular season finale with an 8-0 record and the No. 4 ranking in C-1 by the Omaha World-Herald and No. 5 by Huskerland Prep. They had scored at least 34 points in every game this season, including a 56-0 win over Alliance on Oct. 7, before scoring three defensive touchdowns during a 28-14 win over Adams Central last Friday night.

None of the McCook players are among the state’s statistical leaders on offense, but a couple are among the tackle leaders. Linebacker Alex Anthony, who is 5-10, 200, had 67 tackles and Canyon Hosick, 5-7, 185, had 57 through seven games.

Quarterback Adam Dugger, 6-2, 185, the team’s starting quarterback for the second year, had completed 35 of 64 passes for 554 yards and five touchdowns through seven games this fall and also was the Bison’s third leading tackler.

Chadron Head Coach Mike Lecher said with their 5-3 record the Cardinals will probably need to beat McCook to advance to the state playoffs.