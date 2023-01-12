 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinals to visit Alliance, host Bearcats

Both Chadron High School basketball teams will play at Alliance on Friday the 13th and then be at home on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to meet Scottsbluff. The latter double-header will make up for the games that had to be postponed on Dec. 16 because of the Blizzard of 2022.

The Chadron boys were 5-5 and the girls were 5-6 entering the game with Hemingford on Tuesday night.

The Alliance girls are 5-6. The Cardinals defeated them 39-21 on Dec. 1 in the opening round of the Western Conference Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs have improved since Chadron High graduate Stephen Crile became the head coach a year ago after they finished the 2020-21 season with a 1-22 record and had won just one of their last 47 games.

A year ago, the Alliance girls had a 7-17 record. This season’s wins have been over Colorado’s Arvada and Sterling in the Western Conference Tourney, Hot Springs, Bayard and Dundy County-Stratton. They have lost by big margins to Panhandle powers Sidney and Bridgeport, but their loss to Torrington a week ago was by only 50-48.

Now coached by former Chadron State quarterback Dalton Holst, the Alliance boys were 5-5 before playing at Rapid City Christian on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs downed the Cardinals 61-45 in the last round of the Western Conference Tourney. They also beat Mitchell at the tournament and since then have toppled Bayard, Torrington and Broken Bow.

The 70-34 margin over Torrington on Jan. 7 was something of a surprise. Spurred by Xander Provance’s 30 points, the Cards eventually beat the Trailblazers 67-59 in their last game before Christmas.

The Scottsbluff girls are 9-4 and will play both Cheyenne Central and East this weekend before coming to Chadron. They lost to Sidney 51-37 for the championship of the Western Conference Tourney and have lost to Bridgeport 69-53, as well as to Thunder Basin at Gillette 65-51 and St. Thomas More from Rapid City 59-34.

The Lady Bearcats entered this week ranked No. 10 in Class B by the Omaha World-Herald.

The Scottsbluff boys will take an 8-4 record into this weekend tilts against the Cheyenne teams. They won their first six games while capturing the Western Conference Tourney crown with a 65-59 win over Sidney and defeating three Wyoming teams in the Energy Classic at Gillette the next weekend.

The Bearcats then lost to St. Thomas More 60-49 and Ogallala 79-45. Their latest loss was by a 68-32 spread at Crete last Saturday night. The triumph gave the Crete Cardinals a 10-1 record.

Crete is fifth and Scottsbluff eighth in this week’s Omaha World-Herald Class B ranking.

