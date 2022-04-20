Cardinals’ Twilight Meet is Friday

After the Alliance Invitational Meet was postponed last Thursday until Monday, May 2, the next action for most of the area track and field teams will be Friday during the Chadron High Twilight Meet. The action is due to begin at 2:30 with field events, and will likely continue until after the sun has set.

While the Cardinals won both team titles last year, there was lots of close competition. Each of the six visiting teams had at least one event winner and there were numerous photo-finish races.

The same teams are expected to compete again. They are Crawford, Sioux County, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Gordon-Rushville and Cody-Kilgore.

The Twilight Meet will launch a busy schedule for the teams and athletes. The Best of the West Classic in Scottsbluff will be Tuesday, April 26, followed by the Western Conference Meet in Sidney and the Panhandle Conference showdown in Morrill, both on Friday, April 29.

After the Alliance Meet on May 2, Bayard’s B-C-D Meet on Friday, May 6 should be a stemwinder, as usual. It will set the tone for the district meets the next week. The Class B District will be at Ogallala on Tuesday, May 10 and both the Class C District at Mitchell and the Class D Meet at Leyton High at Dalton will follow on Thursday, May 12.

Both Chadron teams have excelled this spring. The Chadron boys were the runners-up at both the Sidney and Ogallala Meets to open the season, then squeezed past their No. 1 nemesis, Sidney, to win the Mitchell title by a half point.

The Lady Cardinals also have been earning more points. They scored 78 while placing second at among the 12 teams at Mitchell. Gordon-Rushville, Crawford and Sioux County finished within seven points of one another in the middle of the pack at the Mitchell meet.

There could be an interesting sidelight during the Twilight Meet if the weather cooperates. Chadron senior Chayton Bynes is undefeated after four meets in the long and triple jumps, and has had marks that exceeded the Twilight records that are held by Chadron High grads.

The long jump record of 22-½ was set by Brendith Sayaloune in 2017 and the triple jump record of 44-0 was established by John Ritzen in 2006.

The records follow:

Chadron High Twilight Meet Records

Boys' Records

100—10.6, Brian Shelmadine, Alliance, 1998.

200—22.4, Austin Forster, Gordon, 1998; J.D. Pebley, Alliance, 1999; and Eric Roth, Gordon, 2005.

400—50.7, Garrett Shaal, Gordon-Rushville, 2007.

800—1:58.8, Nick Prelle, Hot Springs, 2007.

1600—4:42.7, Zack Reeves, Gordon, 1999.

3200—10:06.5, Eamin Entwisle, Hot Springs, 2007.

110 hurdles—14.4, Allen Osborn, Chadron, 2008,

300 hurdles—39.7, Ryan Lancey, Alliance, 1996.

400 relay—44.0, Gordon, 1997, and Alliance, 1998.

1600 relay—3:31.9, Chadron (Olen King, Adam Osborn, John Ritzen, Andrew Osborn), 2004.

3200 relay—8:27.6, Gordon, 1996.

Shotput—51-9 ½, Tyson Budler, Chadron, 2012.

Discus—162-1, Shawn Hovseth, Alliance, 1997.

Long jump—22- ½, Brendinh Sayaloune, 2017.

Triple jump—44-0, John Ritzen, Chadron, 2006.

High jump—6-8, Aaron Alcorn, Crawford, 2018.

Pole vault—12-6, Will Hood, Alliance, 1999.

Girls' Records

100—12.5, Lisa Collogan, Hot Springs, 1998.

200—25.5, Lisa Collogan, Hot Springs, 1999.

400—57.2, Lisa Collogan, Hot Springs, 1999.

800—2:27.6, Sarah Keim, Chadron, 1997.

1600—5:42.3, April Moravek, Alliance, 1999.

3200—12:11.4, Rindi Wood, Hemingford, 2004.

100 hurdles—15.0, Shannon Kling, Gordon, 1996.

300 hurdles—46.7, Shannon Kling, Gordon, 1996.

400 relay—50.7, Chadron (Angela Osborn, Cassie Humphrey, Heather Mann, Katelyn Moore), 2004.

1600 relay—4:10.5, Chadron (Cassie Humphrey, Angela Osborn, Sydney Moore, Katelyn Moore), 2006.

3200 relay—10:19.5 Chadron (Jenna Foral, Cassie Humphrey, Leslie Foral, Chelsea DeHaven), 2005.

Shotput—43-5, April Kockrow, Rushville, 1995.

Discus—140-8 ½, Sarah Stevens, Hot Springs, 2001.

Long jump—17-2 ½, Shannon Kling, Gordon, 1995.

Triple jump—35-9, Kelsey Eitel, Crawford, 2003

High jump—5-6, Kenna Campbell, Gordon-Rushville, 2017.

Pole vault—8-9 by Chelsey Foulk, Chadron, 2006

