Cardinals use big plays, turnovers to topple Ogallala

Fired by a perfectly-executed “home run” (It’s World Series time, you know) play to open the game and long returns off two turnovers in the final minute of the first half, the Chadron High football team closed out its regular season on a high note last Friday night in Ogallala by defeating the Indians 28-15.
The victory boosted the Cardinals’ record to 6-2 and sends them to the Class C-1 playoffs against Kearney Catholic this Friday afternoon. (See separate story.) It also helped make up for a lackluster performance during the previous game against Gothenburg that the Swedes won 35-14.
The Cards scored on the first play from scrimmage. Starting from their own 20, quarterback Justus Alcorn took the snap and pitched the ball to tailback Dawson Dunbar, who rolled out to his right and hit wide receiver Seth Gaswick about 20 yards downfield.
The defender who would have covered Gaswick on a “true” pass play, bit on the pitch to Dunbar, expecting the versatile Cardinal to run. That left Gaswick uncovered as he caught the pass and raced to the end zone to complete the 80-yard play.
Dunbar was the quarterback during the conversion attempt and passed to Michael Sorenson, giving the Cards a quick 8-0 lead.
“Our coaching staff knew we needed to do something to light a fire early in this game,” Head Coach Mike Lecher said. “We also knew that Ogallala was pretty aggressive in their coverages, so we designed a play that might take advantage of that. It worked and got things rolling for us.”
The strike ties for the Cardinals’ fifth longest touchdown pass on record.
That wasn’t all of Chadron’s fireworks in the opening quarter. They took a 16-0 lead with 3:23 remaining in the frame after Cobie Bila caused a fumble that fellow linebacker Sawyer Haag recovered at the Ogallala 47.
The Cardinals used eight plays to post the touchdown, which came on Alcorn’s 16-yard pass to Sorenson. The same combination added the conversion.
Chadron had the ball at midfield as the second quarter opened, but the drive stalled when Alcorn was sacked on fourth down at the Indians’ 34.
Ogallala opened the ensuing drive by getting its first first down on Cameron Zink’s 11-yard run. Zink had a couple more good-sized runs before quarterback Corbin Murphy threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Race McClure. Murphy booted the extra point, cutting Chadron’s lead to 16-7 with 5:43 left in the opening half.
Even though the Cardinals were forced to punt on their ensuing possession, the defense came up with turnovers that allowed the visitors to post two quick touchdowns.
Gaswick was a mainspring in both scores. He initially made a leaping interception of Murphy’s pass and returned it 45 yards to the Indians’ 16. An Alcorn to Gaswick pass picked up five yards on the second play.
The next one saw the Cardinals utilize their versatility. Alcorn took the snap from center, pitched the ball to Dunbar and set sail to the end zone, where he was wide open and caught Dunbar’s “throwback” with 22 seconds remaining in the half.
But that wasn’t the end of the Cardinals’ explosiveness.
Following Zink’s nice-sized return of the kickoff, Ogallala decided to run another play even though the clock was showing less than five seconds. Three Cardinals collaborated to make things happen. Linebacker Aiden Vaughn cause Zink to fumble, defensive lineman Cody Hall claimed the bobble and lateraled it to Gaswick, who took the ball 49 yards to paydirt as the clock was expiring.
While neither of the conversion passes clicked, Cardinal fans didn’t complain. Their favorites had come up with some huge plays on both sides of the line of scrimmage while building a 28-7 lead.
Although the Cardinals drove to Ogallala 10 midway in the third quarter, they had to turn it over and also reached the 15 early in the fourth before that drive ended.
That meant the only second half points were posted by the Indians with 49 seconds left in the game. It saw them drive 85 yards, mostly through the air, and score on a nine-yard pass from Murphy to McClure. The same combo added the conversion.
Ogallala also recovered the ensuing on-side kick and reached the Chadron 24 before time ran out.
The win was Cardinals’ sixth in the last 11 games with the Indians dating back to 2010. Chadron finished with 290 total net yards, 41 more than Ogallala.
Dunbar was the game’s leading rusher with 24 carries for 94 yards while Haag carried eight times for 41. Dunbar completed four of six passes for 95 yards, including the 80-yard stunner to open the game. Alcorn was five of 12 for 43 yards.
Gaswick caught four passes for 91 yards to go with his 45-yard interception return and 47-yard romp with the fumble, thanks to Hall’s alert play. Both Aiden Vaughn and Dunbar were credited with eight tackles.
Amazingly, all 12 of Murphy’s Ogallala passes were caught--11 of them by his teammates and the other the pick by Gaswick. Murphy threw for 133 yards with McClure catching three for 49 yards and both TD passes.
Perhaps the game’s most telling statistic: Chadron 0 turnovers, Ogallala 4 turnovers. The Cardinals turned three of the turnovers into touchdowns.
; Chad.; Ogal.
First Downs; 13; 11
Total Net Yards; 290; 249
Rushes, Yards; 39-152; 26-116
Passing Yards; 138; 133
Passing; 9-18-0; 11-12-1
Return Yards; 88; 84
Punts, Average; 3-28.7; 3-33.7
Fumbles, Lost; 0-0; 4-3
Penalties, Yards; 4-32; 5-43
Chadron 16 12 0 0 ----28
Ogallala 0 7 0 8 ----15
Chad--Seth Gaswick 80 pass from Dawson Dunbar (Michael Sorenson pass from Dunbar)
Chad--Sorensen 16 pass from Justus Alcorn (Sorenson pass from Alcorn)
Ogal--Race McClure 16 pass from Corbin Murphy (Murphy kick)\
Chad--Alcorn 11 pass from Dunbar (pass failed)
Chad--Gaswick 47 fumble return (pass failed)
Ogal--McClure 9 pass from Murphy (McClure pass from Murphy)
Rushing: Chad---Dawson Dunbar 24-91, Sawyer Haag 8-41, Justus Alcorn 7-10. Ogal--Cameron Zink 15-58, Jace Richter 6-50, Race McClure 2-7, Naz Pankonin 1-5, Tyler Robertson 1-4, Owen Snow 1-minus 2, Corbin Murphy 2-minus 6.
Passing: Chad--Justus Alcorn 5-12-0, 43 yards, 1 TD; Dawson Dunbar 4-6-0, 95 yards, 2 TDs. Ogal--Corbin Murphy 11-12-1, 133 yards, 2 TDs.
Receiving: Chad--Seth Gaswick 4-91, 1 TD; Michael Sorenson 2-22, 1 TD; Justus Alcorn 2-15, 1 TD; Sawyer Haag 1-10. Ogal--Race McClure 2-49, 2 TDs; Quentin Gillen 2-37; Kaydn Marhenke 1-21; Owen Snow 1-18, Caleb Costello 1-6, Jace Richter 1-4, Tyler Robinson 1-3, Cameron Zink 1-minus 5.
Tackles: Chad--Aiden Vaughn 5-3, 8; Dawson Dunbar 3-5, 8; Sawyer Haag 2-4, 6; Cody Hall 3-2, 5; Seth Gaswick 3-1, 4. Ogal--Greyson Guy 6-3, 9; Naz Pankonin 4-4, 8; Harry Caskey 7-0, 7; Colton Donason 4-3, 7.
