Cardinals use big plays, turnovers to topple Ogallala

Fired by a perfectly-executed “home run” (It’s World Series time, you know) play to open the game and long returns off two turnovers in the final minute of the first half, the Chadron High football team closed out its regular season on a high note last Friday night in Ogallala by defeating the Indians 28-15.

The victory boosted the Cardinals’ record to 6-2 and sends them to the Class C-1 playoffs against Kearney Catholic this Friday afternoon. (See separate story.) It also helped make up for a lackluster performance during the previous game against Gothenburg that the Swedes won 35-14.

The Cards scored on the first play from scrimmage. Starting from their own 20, quarterback Justus Alcorn took the snap and pitched the ball to tailback Dawson Dunbar, who rolled out to his right and hit wide receiver Seth Gaswick about 20 yards downfield.

The defender who would have covered Gaswick on a “true” pass play, bit on the pitch to Dunbar, expecting the versatile Cardinal to run. That left Gaswick uncovered as he caught the pass and raced to the end zone to complete the 80-yard play.

Dunbar was the quarterback during the conversion attempt and passed to Michael Sorenson, giving the Cards a quick 8-0 lead.