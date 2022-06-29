Cardinals win all-star matches at wrestling camp

Two Chadron High School wrestlers were among the winners during the All-Star Hammer Duals that took place near the end of the Chadron State College Wrestling Camp last week.

Daven Serres, who will be a junior in 2022-23, came from behind to edge Treyson Davila of Casper Kelly Walsh 7-6 in their 138-pound tussle. Rhett Cullers, a senior this coming year, won his 185-pound match by pinning Clayton Elliot of Valentine.

There were 17 of the all-star matches. Serres had a 9-0 record in camp competition entering his showdown contest. Cullers was 7-1 going into his all-star match.

The camp drew 385 wrestlers from 38 schools in the four-state area. CSC Coach Brett Hunter said the number of participants made the camp the second or third largest since becoming the Eagles’ head coach in 2012. He added that the talent may have been the best during that 11-year stretch.

Scottsbluff was among the dominant teams. Eight Bearcats made the all-star duals. Five of them won their final bouts.

Probably the most notable of the camp participants was Matt Moore, a senior-to-be heavyweight from Mesa Ridge High at Colorado Springs. He reportedly is ranked No. 3 in the nation going into the 2022-23 season.

The large number of wrestlers coming sent the total number of young athletes attending CSC camps in June past the 2,200 mark. There also were more than 1,500 high school football players during three sessions and at least 300 girls at basketball camps during the month.

About 25 girls also were at the wrestling camp. Two of the all-star dual were action-packed girls’ matches.

The all-star duals results:

Boys’ matches

90—Brody Jenson, Broken Bow, major dec. Drake Arnold, Scottsbluff, 11-3.

110—Luke Gamino, Scottsbluff, major dec. Hunter McTygue, Amherst, 11-2.

115—Chris Gamino, Scottsbluff, dec, Kannon Grant, Cody, Wyo., 13-6.

125—Damien Reyes, Mesa Ridge at Colorado Springs pinned Chance Houser, Scottsbluff.

135—Will Sprenger, Valentine, dec. Tyson Durham, St. Thomas More at Rapid City, 3-2.

138—Daven Serres, Chadron, dec. Treyson Davila, Casper Kelly Walsh, 7-6.

150—Micah Grant, Cody, Wyo., dec. Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff, 6-4.

155—Gio Lucchi, Casper Kelly Walsh, dec. Christian Johnson, Douglas, Wyo., 6-2.

160—Emilio Cervantes, Scottsbluff, dec. Kale Tabenheim, Amherst, 4-3.

170—Cayden Lamb, Valentine, dec. Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, 6-3.

185—Rhett Cullers, Chadron, pinned Clayton Elliot, Valentine.

190—Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, dec. Grayson Beaudrie, Cody, Wyo., 10-3.

215—Brody Bogard, Amherst, dec. Brock Kulstad, Fairview at Boulder, 5-4.

230—Rocky Weideman, Todd County, S.D., dec. Rio Remund, South Loup at Callaway, 1-0 in OT.

277—Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge at Colorado Springs pinned Lee Major, Valentine.

Girls’ matches

115—Amaya Hinojosa, Mesa Ridge, pinned Sydney Brown, Overton.

118—Bella Cross, Mesa Ridge, pinned Sidney Wu, Fairview High.

