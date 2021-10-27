Cardinals wrap up season on win streak

In the opening round of sub-district play Monday at Imperial, the Chadron Volleyball Team’s long winning streak was shut down. Though the Cardinals opened strong, taking the first two sets 26-24 and 25-23, Ogallala claimed the next three 25-15, 25-18 and the 15-8 tiebreaker.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman stated, “This was truly a tough loss to swallow. We played so well, but just ran out of gas after the third set. We struggled finding any kind of momentum after that set.”

Chadron ends the season with a 23-13 record, taking wins in 20 of their last 23 games.

The Cardinals took their 16th straight win and third tournament title this past Saturday at the Pilfold Invite in Alliance. The tournament was especially poignant for senior libero Jacey Garrett, who broke the Class C1 state record for number of digs in a season with 712. The previous record was 687, by Kenzie Moeller of Pierce.

Garrett committed only 49 error in 35 matches this season, and her 20.3 digs per match are an improvement over her junior year average of 19.2. Her performance against Ogallala also saw her with a season-high 39 digs.

The Cardinals fell short 23-25 against Sidney at the Pilfold Invite, before rallying back for a 2-1 win against the Red Raiders, 25-15 in the second set and 25-23 in the third.

The girls made quick work of Hill City, going 25-23 and 25-19 earlier in the day, and took another win against Lakota Tech, 25-20 and 25-10, before the title match with Alliance. Though the Bulldogs kept up against the Cards, Chadron came out on top in two sets, 25-21 and 25-20.

“I am so unbelievably proud of this entire team,” Coach Hoffman exclaimed. “We played so well in all four matches. Even after dropping the first set against Sidney, the girls weren't rattled at all and played smart during the next two sets.”

The final game against Alliance was the second time the Cardinals faced the Bulldogs within a week, as they had another win — 25-23, 25-21 and 25-16 — at their last home game in The Bird Cage Oct. 21, which was also Senior Night and the annual Pink Out event in support of breast cancer awareness.

Of the Oct. 21 game, Hoffman said there were a few hiccups here and there, but nothing they couldn’t overcome, and there was tons of adrenaline going. “I’m very proud of how they came out and played all the way through.” She further commended the girls on how they stepped up their blocking game took care of the ball.

Chadron; 26; 25; 15; 18; 8

Ogallala; 24; 23; 25; 25; 15

#; Athlete Name; Kills; Aces; Blocks; Digs; Assists; Receptions

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 1; -; 39; 1; 45

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 24; 1; 5; 19; -; 5

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 18; -; 2; 17; -; 15

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 2; 5; 1; 20; 51; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 4; -; 6; 1; -; -

14; Kyndall Carnahan (So); -; 1; -; 1; -; -

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 3; -; -; 17; -; 23

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 1; -; 4; 1; -; -

Pilfold Invite

Chadron; 23; 25; 25

Sidney; 25; 15; 23

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; -; -; 22; 4; 20

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 19; -; -; 11; -; 3

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 7; -; -; 9; 1; 19

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 3; -; 1; 9; 29; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 3; -; -; -; -; -

14; Kyndall Carnahan (So); -; 2; -; 2; -; -

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 3; 2; -; 12; -; 8

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 3; -; 1; 1; -; -

Chadron; 25; 25

Hill City; 23; 19

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; -; -; 18; 3; 7

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 8; 3; 2; 10; 1; 2

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 9; 1; -; 10; 1; 14

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 2; 2; -; 5; 18; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 1; -; 1; -; -; -

14; Kyndall Carnahan (So); -; 1; -; -; -; -

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 4; 2; 1; 9; -; 5

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 1; -; 1; -; -; -

Chadron; 25; 25

Lakota Tech; 20; 10

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; -; -; 12; 1; 7

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 17; 1; -; 3; -; 1

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 2; 5; -; 14; -; 9

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 1; -; -; 4; 18; -

5; Ashlyn Morrison (So); 1; -; -; 1; -; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 1; -; -; 3; -; -

13; Sophia Wess (Jr); -; -; -; 2; -; 1

14; Kyndall Carnahan (So); -; -; -; -; 3; 2

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 1; 1; -; 3; -; 1

21; Taverra Sayaloune (So); 2; -; -; -; -; 1

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 2; -; -; 1; -; 1

Chadron; 25; 25

Alliance; 21; 20

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); -; 1; -; 15; 1; 24

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 14; 1; 1; 9; -; 2

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 5; 1; -; 11; -; 3

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 1; 1; -; 5; 23; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 4; -; 1; -; -; -

14; Kyndall Carnahan (So); -; 1; -; -; -; -

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 7; -; -; 5; -; 7

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 3; -; 1; -; -; -

Oct. 21 game

Chadron; 25; 25; 25

Alliance; 23; 21; 16

1; Jacey Garrett (Sr); 2; 1; -; 31; 2; 24

2; Tatum Bailey (Sr); 12; 1; 2; 12; -; 2

3; Demi Ferguson (So); 17; -; 4; 13; -; 17

4; Jaleigh McCartney (So); 2; 6; 3; 15; 27; -

10; Marlee Pinnt (Jr); 4; -; 5; 1; -; -

14; Kyndall Carnahan (So); -; -; -; 1; -; -

20; Macey Daniels (Sr); 5; 2; 1; 13; -; 10

23; Kenli Boeselager (So); 2; -; 4; 2; -; -

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0