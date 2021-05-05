Cards among red-clad teams that dominate WC Meet

Red-clad athletes dominated the Western Conference Track and Field Meet at Cardinal Field on Saturday. The members of all three of the top teams wore red uniforms while pretty well dominating.

The Sidney Red Raiders dominated both competitions while Scottsbluff was second and Chadron third. The Sidney girls tallied 205 points, Scottsbluff had 118 and the host Cardinals 91. In the boys action, Sidney finished with 166.5 points, Scottsbluff scored 127.5 and Chadron 86.

The Cardinals had lots to be proud of. A per usual, the leaders included juniors Chayton Bynes, who won both the long and triple jump, was second in the 100 dash and fifth in the high jump, and Tatum Bailey, who was the high jump winner, the runner-up in the triple jump, tied for second in 100 and was third in the 100 hurdles.

Sophomores generally don’t excel in the hurdles, but Rhett Cullers won the 110 highs and was second in the 300 intermediates, trading places in the two events with Connor Hartzler, a Sidney senior. Chadron junior Garrett Reece also had another good day in the hurdles, placing third in the intermediates and sharing that spot in the highs.