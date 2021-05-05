Cards among red-clad teams that dominate WC Meet

Red-clad athletes dominated the Western Conference Track and Field Meet at Cardinal Field on Saturday. The members of all three of the top teams wore red uniforms while pretty well dominating.
The Sidney Red Raiders dominated both competitions while Scottsbluff was second and Chadron third. The Sidney girls tallied 205 points, Scottsbluff had 118 and the host Cardinals 91. In the boys action, Sidney finished with 166.5 points, Scottsbluff scored 127.5 and Chadron 86.
The Cardinals had lots to be proud of. A per usual, the leaders included juniors Chayton Bynes, who won both the long and triple jump, was second in the 100 dash and fifth in the high jump, and Tatum Bailey, who was the high jump winner, the runner-up in the triple jump, tied for second in 100 and was third in the 100 hurdles.
Sophomores generally don’t excel in the hurdles, but Rhett Cullers won the 110 highs and was second in the 300 intermediates, trading places in the two events with Connor Hartzler, a Sidney senior. Chadron junior Garrett Reece also had another good day in the hurdles, placing third in the intermediates and sharing that spot in the highs.
Chadron juniors Jarek Anderson and Cody Hall were third and fourth in the shot put for the Cards, and Anderson also was fifth in the discus. Classmates Carter Ryan, who was fourth in the 800, and Michael Sorenson, fifth in the long jump, also placed. So did sophomore Gavin Sloan, who was fourth in the 3200.
In the girls’ action, freshman Grace Pyle cleared 5-1 for the first time to place second in the high jump and also was fifth in the 800, where another Chadron frosh, Kyndall Carnahan, outran Sidney senior Morgan Jaggers down the stretch to place second.
Carnahan, Pyle and a third freshman, Demi Ferguson, joined sophomore Micaiah Fuller on Chadron’s highest placing relay team, the 4x400, which was second.
Other Lady Cardinal placings included Mackenzie Anderson’s third in the 3200 and fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump by Jayrah Ngoi. Both are juniors.
In addition, Makinley Fuller was fourth in the low hurdles, Jazzy Munyiri was fourth in the high jump, Ferguson was fifth in the 400, and Emma Witte and Allyah Mills were fifth and sixth in the 3200.
Several of the meet standouts were from Sidney. Junior Daniel Bashtovoi earned four gold medals while running a total of four miles. He initially led off the winning 4x800 relay team, then won the 800, 1600 and 3200 races. On the girls’ side, Raiders’ freshman Talissa Tanquary won both the 800 and 1600 and was second in the 200 and 1600.
In addition, Sidney senior Karly Sylvester won both throws by healthy margins and sophomore Gabrielle Fortner won both the long and triple jumps.
In the absence of Mitchell’s Kaden Perez, who is unbeaten in all three of the sprints this spring, but missed the conference meet because of a pulled leg muscle, Scottsbluff senior Anselmo Camacho won both the 100 and 200 races to join the Cardinals’ Bynes as a double winner in the boys’ action.
Freshman girls won six of the 15 individual events and also placed second eight times. One of the most impressive individual performances was turned in by Gering sophomore Madison Seiler, who lapped all of her rivals in the 3200 meters and won the event by more than two minutes. Seiler was the Class B champion at the State Cross Country Meet last fall.
The meet results follow:
Girls’ Results
Team standings--1, Sidney, 204; 2, Scottsbluff, 118; 3, Chadron, 91; 4, Alliance, 55; 5, Gering, 37.5; 6, Mitchell, 19.5
100--1, Logan Holly, Sid, 13.31; 2-3 tie, Tatum Bailey, Chad, and Victoria Bogus, SB, 13.45; 4, Paige Horne, SB, 13.65; 5, Kenna Montes, All, 13.66; 6, Kaitlyn Schulze, All, 13.67.
200--1, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 27.13; 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sid. 27.52; 3, Gabrielle Fortner, Sid, 27.88; 4, Victoria Borgus, SB, 28.44; 5, Logan Holly, Sid, 28.50; 6, Mariyah Avila, SB, 28.80.
400--1, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 1:00.40; 2, Payton Burda, SB, 1:00.70; 3, Dianna Kollars, All, 1:02.20; 4, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 1:03.30; 5, Demi Ferguson, Chad, 1:03.50; 6, Riley Lawrence, All, 1:03.70.
800-1, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 2:30.00; 2, Kyndall Carnahan, Chad, 2:32.30; 3, Morgan Jaggers, Sid, 2:33.00; 4, Sunny Edens, SB, 2:34.30; 5, Grace Pyle, Chad, 2:34.60; 6, Kaylee Charbonneau, SB, 2:35.20.
1600--1, Brooke Holzworth, SB, 5:38.70; 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sid, 5:44.00; 3, Morgan Jaggers, Sid, 5:44.40; 4, Mikayla Seebohm, All, 6:10.20; 5, Rheo Dykstra, Sid, 6:25.50; 6, Madison Herbel, Ger, 6:30.50.
3200--1, Madison Seiler, Ger, 11:54.70; 2, JenJu Peters, Sid, 13:57.01; 3, Makenzie Anderson, Chad, 14:00.60; 4, Lydia Peters, Sid, 14:08.60; 5, Emma Witte, Chad, 14:10.70; 6, Allyah Mills, Chad, 14:37.00.
100 hurdles--1, Paige Horne, SB, 15.20; 2, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 16.10; 3, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 17.00; 4-5, Macala Hood, All, and Trinity Penn, Mitch, 17.80; 6, Payton Burda, SB, 17.90.
300 hurdles--1, Chloe Ahrens, Sid, 47.60; 2, Paige Horne, SB, 49.60; 3, Payton Burda, SB, 51.60; 4, Makinley Fuller, SB, 52.80; 5, Marjie Schmitt, Mitch, 53.10; 6, Ysabella Scherer, SB, 53.20.
4x100 relay--1, Alliance (Kaitlyn Schulze, Amauri Browning, Jaelynne Clarke, Dianna Kollars), 51.64; 2, Sidney, 51,.98; 3, Scottsbluff, 53.22; 4, Chadron, 54.39; 5, Mitchell, 55.51.
4x400 relay--1, Alliance (Jaelynne Clarke, Riley Lawrence, Kenna Montes, Dianna Kollars), 4:14.70; 2, Chadron (Grace Pyle, Micaiah Fuller, Demi Ferguson, Kyndall Carnahan), 4:22.60; 3, Scottsbluff, 4:27.90; 4, Mitchell, 4:40.30; 5, Sidney, 5:09.30.
4x800 relay--1, Scottsbluff (Kaylee Charbonneau, Jenna Buck, Jamisyn Howard, Brooke Holzworth), 10:32.49; 2, Alliance, 10:44.37; 3, Gering, 10:56.41; 4, Chadron, 11:24.51; 5, Sidney, 11:32.51; 6, Mitchell, 12:12.57.
Shot put--1, Karly Sylvester, Sid, 40-5; 2, Reagan Biesecker, 34-5 ½; 3, Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitch, 32-7; 4, Nickie Todd, Ger, 31-11 ½; 5, Olivia Knapp, All, 31-9; 6, Piper Ryschon, SB, 29-2 ½.
Discus--1, Karly Sylvester, Sid, 124-6; 2, Nickie Todd, Ger, 106-7; 3, Delanie Namuth, Sid, 97-8 ½; 4, Kyndal Paterakis, All, 94-0; 5, Miroslava Mendoza, SB, 92-4; 6, Caitlyn Blackstone, Mit, 91-10.
Long jump--1, Gabrielle Fortner, Sid, 16-5 ½; 2, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 16-4; 3, Mariyah Avila, SB, 16-0; 4, Brady Laucomer, SB, 15-10 ½; 5, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 15-8; 6, Marley Laucomer, SB, 15-7.
Triple jump--1, Gabrielle Fortner, Sid, 33-9; 2, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 33-5; 3, Brady Laucomer, SB, 32-8 ¼; 4, Jayrah Ngoi, Chad, 32-5 ½; 5, Jaelynne Clarke, All, 32-4 ¾; 6, Leyton Schnell, All, 31-9.
High jump--1, Tatum Bailey, Chad, 5-1; 2, Grace Pyle, Chad, 5-1; 2, Karsyn Leeling, Sid, 4-9; 4, Jazzy Munyiri, Chad, 4-7; 5, Jaleigh Kumm, Ger, 4-7; 6, Hayley Blackstone, Mit, 4-5.
Pole vault--1, Bryanna Ross, Sid, 8-6; 2, Leah Polk, SB, 8-6; 3, Vicki Mannel, Ger, 8-0; 4, Carlee Todd, SB, 8-0; 5, Rhegan Stanley, Sid, 706; 6, Emma Robbins, Mit, 7-0.
Boys Results
Team Standings--1, Sidney, 166.5; 2, Scottsbluff, 127.5; 3, Chadron, 86; 4, Alliance, 60; 5, Mitchell, 53; 6, Gering, 34.
100--1, Anselmo Camacho, SB, 11.59; 2, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 11.74; 3, Isak Doty, Sid, 11.90; 4, Sawyer Dickman, Sid, 11.91; 5, Nolan Nagaki, All, 11.92; 6, Sabastien, Boyle, SB, 11.95.
200--1, Anselmo Camacho, SB, 23.20; 2, Ransen Wilkins, SB, 23.30; 3, Nolan Nagaki, All, 23,90; 4, Alexander Longoria, SB, 24.10; 5, Mitch Deer, Sid, 24.30; 6, Isak Doty, Sid, 24.40.
400--1, Avery Wicker, SB, 52.30; 2, Mitch Deer, Sid, 52.90; 3-4, Jacob Dowse, Sid, and Jackson Russell, Sid, 54.00; 5, Devin Hughes, All, 54.10; 6, Trey Johnstone, Sid, 54.20.
800--1, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sid, 2.05.24; 2, Cameron Brauer, Sid, 2:05.42; 3, Trey Johnstone, Sid, 2:05.89; 4, Carter Ryan, Chad, 2:07.05; 5, Carmelo Ayala, Mit, 2:09.05; 6, Lucas Moravec, Ger, 2:11.08.
1600--1, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sid, 4:43.30; 2, Hans Bastron, SB, 4:47.60; 3, Eli Marez, Ger, 4:55.90; 4, Ban Roberts, SB, 5:07.05; 5, James Adams, SB, 5:08.30; 6, Josiah Anaya, SB, 5:14.80.
3200--1, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sid, 10:42.50; 2, Peyton Seiler, Ger, 10:54.60; 3, Alec Garcia, All, 11:38.60; 4, Gavin Sloan, Chad, 11:39.0; 5, Ben Cassatt-Reina, All, 11:47.10; 6, Travis Cline, Ger, 11:54.90.
110 hurdles--1, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 16.30 (15.70 in prelims); 2, Connor Hartzler, Sid, 16.50; 3-4 tie, Garrett Reece, Chad, and Trever Terrall, Sid, 17.10; 5, Josiah Mobley, SB, 18.10; 6, Wyatt Hayward, Mit, 19.40.
300 hurdles--1, Connor Hartzler, Sid, 43.10; 2, Rhett Cullers, Chad, 44.10; 3, Garrett Reece, Chad, 44.70; 4, Wyatt Hayward, Mit, 46.60; 5, Trever Terrall, Sid, 47.60; 6, Josiah Mobley, SB, 47.70.
4x100 relay--1, Scottsbluff (Tyrone Shanks, Anselmo Camacho, Alex Longoria, Ransen Wilkins), 44.90; 2, Sidney, 45.80; 3, Alliance, 46.11; 4, Mitchell, 46.12; 5, Chadron, 46.40; 6, Gering, 48.00.
4x400 relay--1, Sidney (Cameron Brauer, Mitch Deer, Jacob Dowse, Trey Johnstone), 3:39.50; 2, Scottsbluff, 3:48.10; 3, Alliance, 3:48.80; 4, Mitchell, 3:50.90; 5, Gering, 3:52.90; 6, Chadron, 3:53.60.
4x800 relay--1, Sidney (Dan Bashtovoi, Cameron Brauer, Mitch Deer, Trey Johnstone) 8:35.69; 2, Gering, 8:37.96; 3, Scottsbluff, 9:04,56; 4, Alliance, 9:14.12; 5, Chadron, 10:17.64; 6, Mitchell, 10:54.59.
Shot put--1, Isaiah Martinez, All, 50-7 ½; 2, Nick Maag, SB, 45-6 ½; 3, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 45-2 ½; 4, Cody Hall, Chad, 43-10 ½; 5, Seth Wilfred, Mit, 43-8; 6, Sebastien Boyle, SB, 41-4 ½.
Discus--1, Seth Wilfred, Mit, 140-8 ¼; 2, Nick Maag, SB, 140-7 ½; 3, Isaiah Martinez, All, 130-11; 4, Tony Mokeac, SB, 125-8; 5, Jarek Anderson, Chad, 118-4; 6, Jeremiah Coley, Mit, 117-11.
Long jump--1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 20- ¼; 2, Cameron Leeling, Sid, 19-7 ¾; 3, Tanner Gartner, Ger, 19-5 ¾; 4, Rylan Aguallo, Mit, 19-4 ½; 5, Michael Sorenson, Chad, 19-3; 6, Tyrone Shanks, SB, 19- ¼.
Triple jump--1, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 41-5 ½; 2, Sawyer Dickman, Sid, 39-4 ½; 3, Jayce Wilkinson, SB, 39-1; 4, Jaxon Bair, All, 38-7 ¾; 5, Ty Robles, SB, 37-6 ¾; 6, Brody Blome, Mit, 36-8.
High jump--1, Jacob Dowse, Sid, 6-5; 2, Sawyer Dickman, Sid, 6-3; 3, Francisco Barrios, Mit, 5-11; 4, Cameron Leeling, Sid, 5-11; 5, Chayton Bynes, Chad, 5-7; 6, Carson Bair, All, 5-7.
Pole vault--1, Aaron Price, All, 13-0; 2, Jackson Allen, Mit, 12-0; 3-4, Bryce Hodsden, Mit, and Keegan Grant, All, 11-6; 5, Ty Robles, SB, 11-6; 6, Kaleb Hessler, Ger, 11-0.