The Chadron Cardinals went the distance this past week in games against Alliance and Gering, first losing 3-2 to the Bulldogs of Alliance early in the week, then winning 3-2 to the Bulldogs of Gering on Thursday.
The team may have suffered their first loss to Alliance, but Cardinals’ Coach Blakelee Hoffman wasn’t discouraged.
“It’s one of those losses I’m never upset about because our girls fought the whole time,” Hoffman says of the hard-fought game. “We were down two sets and to come back and fight to a fifth set shows how much these girls want it. I can’t ask anything more of them.”
Trailing by two sets to rival Alliance, the Cardinals found themselves down 5-0 early, but persevered through the middle of the third set, eventually tying the game and pulling ahead 18-15 with a five point run and holding Alliance to just four more points in the set.
The Cardinals tied the match with a win in a closely contested fourth set that rarely saw more than a one-point lead from either team. As the set neared its end a missed serve by Alliance put Chadron up 24-23 and the Cardinals sealed the win from there.
Alliance eventually went on to win a fifth set that was tied several times before the Bulldogs pulled away to a 15-12 win.
Chadron junior Shea Bailey had 10 kills, three ace serves, and 13 digs in the match. Sophomore teammate Anika Burke also had 10 kills and added seven blocks.
On Thursday the Cardinals travelled to Gering where the roles were reversed as Gering forced a fifth set after Chadron led 2-1 after three sets.
A closely contested final set was won by Chadron 15-12.
"We started the match a little flat and struggled with keeping the momentum on our side,” Coach Hoffman says of the win, “especially through the first three sets.
“It just took us a little longer to find our rhythm with serve receive and attacking. The girls did a great job on defense throughout the match and that's what helped us take the final set from Gering.”
Chadron junior Tyleigh Strotheide averaged an excellent 4.8 digs and 6.8 assists per set in the match; she also had two ace serves and three kills.
The 1-1 split moves the Cardinals to 3-1 this season and 2-0 within their district.
On Tuesday the team travelled to Bridgeport for games against the Sidney Red Raiders and Bridgeport Bulldogs. Results were not available at time of print.
On Friday the team will travel to a tournament in Gothenburg.
Alliance def. Chadron 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 23-25, 15-12
Chadron def. Gering 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 19-25, 15-12