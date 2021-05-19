Cards’ Behrends fires a 76

Chadron High junior Jacksyn Behrends shot a 76 and barely missed winning medalist honors at the Ogallala Invitational Golf Tournament last Thursday. It was the best score posted by any of the Cardinals this spring.

Behrends used 40 strokes during the first nine holes, putting him in about the middle of the pack among the legitimate contenders at the halfway point of the tournament. But his 76 during the back nine was the day’s best score.

Alliance senior Crayton Cyza shot a 37 over the front nine and a 39 during the last half of the tourney to also finish with a 76 and somehow won the tie-breaker.

No other Chadron golfer finished in the top 15. The Cardinals’ 363 total was their best of the season, and allowed them to finish seventh among the 13 teams. McCook won the team title with a 325. Both Ogallala and Alliance were next with 332s, but this time Ogallala was declared the winner.

Chase Olson had the Cards’ second-best score, an 89 with rounds of 41 and 48. Both Trey Hendrickson and Shawn Schremmer finished at 99 and Broc Berry shot an even 100.

