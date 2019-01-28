After a 56-49 loss to Sidney, Friday, giving the Red Raiders just their fourth win of the season, the Cardinals’ boys’ basketball team used a big second half to earn a 53-37 win over Douglas, Saturday, in Douglas, Wyoming.
“We came out very slow and didn’t have much energy against Douglas in the first half,” Chadron Head Coach Mitch Barry said. According to Barry, following the Cardinals’ competitive and emotional game the night before, his team looked tired in the first two quarters against the Patriots.
Despite the slow start, Chadron held a 23-21 lead at halftime and after going down 24-23 briefly in the third quarter, began picking up steam.
“We found some energy and made some shots,” Barry said of his team’s second-half play, “and in the fourth we got some turnovers which led to easy buckets.”
Barry said his team was able to run its offense in the final quarter, leading to open shots which his players were able to put in.
Junior Trevor Berry hit four 3-pointers on his way to a team leading 15 points. Three other Cardinals hit double-figures against the Patriots, they were Patrick Rust, who had 11, and Colton Olson and Keelynd Clinton, who 10. As a group the team shot just over 32 percent from the field and 55 percent from the free-throw line.
Rust added 17 rebounds against the patriots to earn a double-double.
The Cardinals out-rebounded the Patriots 39-30 overall, and 17-8 offensively, an area Barry has continually looked to for improvement. Chadron had 16 second chance points, points scored following a first shot miss, to the Patriots two.
Friday, Chadron looked like they might get an easy win after building a 12-5 lead after the first quarter, thanks in part to eight points from junior Kristian Bartlett. But Sidney had other plans, battling back into the game and outscoring Chadron 17-6 to lead 22-18 at the half.
Chadron’s Rust was the only Cardinal to score in the second quarter.
“It was a good competitive basketball game,” Barry said. “Things got a little heated and we just didn’t compose ourselves very well.
“Offensively we didn’t take good shots, we forced a lot of bad shots. We get down five or six and then we try to get those points back at once instead of running the offense. “
The Cardinals were able to battle back during a penalty filled third quarter that featured two technicals and one personal foul, but still found themselves trailing going into the fourth. The Raiders outscored Chadron 17-15 in the final quarter to secure the win.
Statistically, Chadron led in several categories, including outscoring the Red Raiders 15-3 in second chance points and 18-8 on points inside the paint. The Cardinals also out-rebounded Sidney 15-7 in the offensive zone.
“We had some decent looks,” Barry said, “we just didn’t finish very well. Defensively, we got lazy when we went to (12) and we just can’t do that now. We’ve got to get better defensively, in zone.”
40 free throws were attempted between both teams during the penalty-laden affair. Sidney came out just better from the line, scoring on 14 of 19. Chadron tallied 13 on 21 attempts.
Both Rust and Berry had 13 points to lead the Cardinals and Bartlett and Olson each had nine. Rust’s 13 rebounds earned him another double-double.
The 9-8 Cardinal boys hosted 13-4 Alliance Tuesday evening, but results were not available at time of print. Saturday the team travels to Valentine where they’ll attempt to stay unbeaten against C1-12 opponents.
Sidney 5 17 12 17 ---51
Chadron 12 6 15 15 ---48
Sidney— Arik Doty 23, Carlos Lucero 12, Alex jallen 6, Alec Maddox 5, Zack Burke 3, Zach Pettit 2. Totals: 6 (10) 14-19 56.
Chadron—Patrick Rust 13, Trevor Berry 13, Colton Olson 9, Kristian Bartlett 9, Cooper Heusman 4. Totals: 13 (3) 14-22 49.
3-pointers: Sid— Doty 4, Lucero 3, Burke 1, Maddox 1, Pettit 1. Chad— Bartlett 2, Berry 1.
Douglas 15 7 12 18 ---53
Chadron 15 6 9 7 ---31
Douglas— Ryan Tompkins 9, David Severson 7, Kearby Jindra 6, KJ Hagins 6, Kyle Shields 4, Kolin Ray 2, Jacob Steele 2, Thomas Rising 1. Totals: 12 (3) 10-16 37.
Chadron—Trevor Berry 15, Patrick Rust 11, Keelynd Clinton 10, Colton Olson 10, Kristian Bartlett 5, PJ Ngoi 2. Totals: 18 (6) 11-20 53.
3-pointers: Douglas—Tompkins 1, Severson 1, Hagins 1. Chad— Berry 4, Bartlett 1, Olson 1.