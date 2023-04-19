The Chadron High School boys’ golf team placed third in the team standings at the Mitchell Invitational Tournament on Tuesday, April 11. It was season’s first tournament.

The Cardinals shot a 337, just one stroke out of second place. A dozen teams—a majority of those in the Panhandle—participated.

Scottsbluff, led by gold medalist Noah Shaddick’s 74, won the team title with a 320 score. Gering was the runner-up with a 336, followed by the Cardinals. Alliance was fourth at 346 and Sidney fifth at 347.

Shaddick had rounds of 38 and 36. Mitchell’s Kael Peters had the tournament-best 35 on the front nine, but shot a 40 on the next nine for a 75 total, one stroke out of first. Jace Nelson of Gordon-Rushville, apparently the only Mustang to participate, was third with a 77.

Chadron’s leaders were Broc Berry and Chase Olson with identical 80s to finish seventh and eighth, respectively. Also for the Cardinals, Zane Cullers shot an 87, Trey Hendrickson 90 and Tobin Meyer 96.

Crawford competed and finished with a 383 total, led by Rhett Flack’s 90. Roman Metz was next for the Rams with a 93.

The Cardinals’ schedule is busy the remainder of April. They played at Sidney on Monday to make up for a weather-related cancellation, were to play in Morrill on Tuesday and are due to visit Alliance on Thursday. Next week, the Coach CJ Bach’s team is to play at Scottsbluff on Monday the 24th, then host its home tournament on Thursday the 27th.

The Mitchell Tourney team scores : 1, Scottsbluff, 320; 2, Gering, 336; 3, Chadron, 337; 4, Alliance, 346; 5, Sidney, 354; 6, Mitchell, 354; 7, Bridgeport, 363; 8, Garden County, 376; 9, Crawford, 382; 10, Kimball, 398.

Individual top 10: 1, Noah Shaddick, SB, 74; 2, Cael Peters, Mit, 75; 3, Jace Nelson, G-R, 77; 4, Kyler Luche, Kim, 78; 5, Treyton York, SB, 79; 6, Tayton Timbers, All, 79; 7, Broc Berry, Chad, 80; 8, Chase Olson, Chad, 80; 9, John Bair, Sid, 81; 10, Brexton Kimmel, All, 81.