Cards expected to make strong run for high district meet honors again

It’s showdown time, or at least the first of two vitally important season-ending events, for the Chadron High School cross country teams. The Class C-5 District Meet is Thursday at Ogallala. That’s when and where the qualifiers for the State Meet, which will be Friday, Oct. 22 at Kearney, will be decided.

The Chadron girls, in particular, have had another outstanding season. They won the season-opening Panhandle Classic in late August and also the Alliance Meet in mid-September, tied for second at the Western Conference Meet hosted by Gering in early September, placed third at their home meet on Sept. 11 and were the runners-up at both the Ogallala Meet and the Scottsbluff Invite that wrapped up the regular season on Sept. 23 and Oct. 1, respectively.

As per usual, the Cardinals did not enter the Sidney Invite a week ago Thursday, as Coach Willie Uhing believes rest, relaxation and recovery, plus selective training, are more important than added competition as the schedule winds down.

The Chadron girls won the Class C-5 District Meet in 2019, providing the school with its first district cross country title for either boys or girls. The Lady Cards then placed fourth at the state meet. A year ago, they finished second at the district meet behind host Ogallala and earned fifth place at state.