Despite being the better team on the statistically, the Cardinals’ football team was defeated by Valentine 14-6 Friday evening while holding the Badgers to just 121 total yards of offense and only two first downs.
Chadron’s defense played well in the loss keeping Valentine to an average of two yards per carry on their 23 rushing attempts. The Badger’s passing game didn’t fare much better with just eight yards on five completions.
The Badgers wouldn’t need the yardage, or the first downs, it would turn out as a pair of fortunate bounces helped the team to the only two scores they’d need.
Valentine’s first possession began after Chadron’s first play following the opening kickoff went in and out of the hands of Cardinals’ senior Luke Tiensvold and was intercepted by Badger’s junior Jon Keller at the 50-yard line.
Three plays later Keller rushed the ball 26 yards before fumbling. Unfortunately for Chadron the loose ball found its way to Valentine senior Jaydon Owen who was able to recover the ball and take it the rest of the way to the end zone.
Later in the second quarter the Badger’s would improve to 14-0 after Chadron junior Trevor Berry’s pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Valentine senior Lane McGinley who took the ball the short 5-yards to score.
Prior to the McGinley interception the Chadron offense had begun their drive from their own 5-yard line after an interception of their own.
Chadron’s only score of the night came on their next possession in which the team drove over 70-yards but were held to fourth-and-goal before another tipped Berry pass this time found its way into the hands of Chadron senior Dan Dunbar.
The team’s two-point conversion failed.
With just over three minutes left in the game Chadron made its way into Valentine territory but on third-and-ten from the Valentine 36-yard line another Berry pass was picked off, this time by Valentine junior Gage Krolikowski.
Chadron still had life, however, as Dan Dunbar would strip the ball from Valentine on the very next play returning it to the Cardinals on the Badger’s 45-yard line with just under one and a half minutes remaining.
With time running low the Cardinals took to the air but were unable to connect four consecutive passes, eventually turning the ball over on downs with just one minute remaining.
After consecutive losses the Cardinals will host Broken Bow this final and look to get back to their winning ways. According to Chadron Coach Mike Lecher, he told his players post-game this past Friday to pretend they’re 0-0 on the season, to reset, and to do everything they can to get a win against the Indians.
Broken Bow, who has also lost twice this season is 1-2 overall and is coming off a narrow 20-19 loss to undefeated Ogallala.
Chad. Val.
First Downs 17 2
Total Net Yards 208 121
Rushes, Yards 30-57 23-47
Passing Yards 151 74
Passing 20-40-4 5-8-1
Return Yards 62 38
Punts, Average 3-43.3 6-31.3
Fumbles, Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties, Yards 4-25 5-50
Chadron 0 0 6 0 ----6
Valentine 7 0 7 0 ----14
Val—Jaydon Owen returned Valentine fumble 18 yards (Jacob Dorian kick)
Val—Lane McGinley 10 interception return (Dorian kick)
Chad—Dan Dunbar 3 pass from Trevor Berry (pass failed)
Rushing: Chad—Clark Riesen 12-31, Jake Lemmon 11-30, Dan Dunbar 6-7, Trevor Berry 1-minus 11. Val—Jon Keller 3-28, Morgan McGinley 10-17, Chase Olson 5-11, Devon Osnes 1-3, Ryan O’Kief 4-minus 12.
Passing: Chad—Trevor Berry 20-40-4, 151 yards, one TD. Val—Ryan O’Kief 5-8-1, 74 yards.
Receiving: Chad—Jake Lemmon 7-63, Dawson Reitz 3-33, Dan Dunbar 4-18, Colton Olson 2-16, Luke Tiensvold 2-15, Cobie Bila 1-6, Clark Riesen 1-0. Val—Braydon Fowler 2-47, Devon Osnes 2-18, Morgan McGinley 1-9
Tackles: Chad—Clark Riesen 4-5, 9; Aiden Vaughn 4-3, 7; Dan Dunbar 3-3, 6; Dylan Jamison 2-3, 5. Val—Eric Haase 6-4, 10, Lane McGinley 5-3, 8; Jon Keller 2-7, 9; Braydon Fowler 5-1, 6; Grant Fischer 3-3, 6.