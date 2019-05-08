The Chadron Cardinals’ boys’ golfers ran into a tough field, Monday at the Gering Invite at Monument Shadows Golf Course.
Two Cheyenne teams, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central dominated the field. East took the team scoring title carding a 304, 34 strokes better than second place Central who shot 338. Trailing them in third was Alliance who shot 348.
Chadron finished the invite in seventh place with a score of 387.
You have free articles remaining.
Individual honors went to Cheyenne East’s Blake Danni who shot 75. East golfer Tristen Zitek took second place, also at 75. Third place went to Central’s Ethan Cates at 76.
No Chadron golfer placed at the meet, but the Cardinals were led by Trevor Berry who shot 85. Teammate Jacksyn Behrends shot 99, Zach Collins shot 101, Blake Olson carded 102 and Shawn Schremmer finished at 110.
The Cardinals are scheduled to attend the Ogallala Invite at Crandell Creek Golf Course, Thursday. The meet will be their final tune-up before Districts at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte, Monday.