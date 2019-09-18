After starting the season 2-0, the Chadron Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season, Friday, falling 27-12 against the Valentine Badgers at home.
The Cardinals had plenty of confidence heading into the contest following their 32-13 road win over Alliance on Sept. 6, but didn’t have an answer for either senior Badger quarterback Jon Keller or running back Gage Krolikowski.
“Their running back and their quarterback run well,” Cardinals’ Head Coach Mike Lecher said. “(They have) good balance and we didn’t tackle particularly well, but having said that, every time we’d smack those kids they’d stay on their feet.”
Krolikoswski, who’s won multiple state wrestling titles, rushed 24 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Keller took the ball 14 times for 79 yards and one TD. He also completed six of 11 passes for 98 yards and one touchdown.
Though the Valentine offense wasn’t able to run up the score on Chadron, they dominated the time of possession, particularly in the third quarter. Coming out of the half, the Badgers drove 60 yards in 16 plays, earning five first-downs before scoring to go ahead 21-12 with 4:55 left in the quarter.
On the next drive, Chadron had just one play, a shuffle-pass turned fumble that set up another scoring drive to give Valentine their final TD and left just 45 seconds remaining in the quarter. The Cardinals would end the third having played just three downs on offense.
Chadron began the game strong, earning five first-downs and scoring on their first possession due largely to the rushing success of senior running back Dillan Sayaloune who scored from five yards out to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead after the team missed the two-point conversion.
Valentine countered with two TDs of their own in the first quarter, one a 10-yard run by Krolikowski to go ahead 7-6 and one a 48-yard pass from Keller to senior Morgan McGinely to make it 14-6.
By the half, Chadron trailed by just 14-12, the difference being missed two-point conversions on each of their first-half TDs.
As they fought to stay on the field in the second half, turnovers cost the Cardinals two of their three possessions. Following the fumbled shuffle pass, and trailing 27-12, Chadron quarterback Trevor Berry was picked off by Valentine junior Chris Williams, in the end zone, shortly after the start of the fourth quarter.
During the short drive, Berry went to junior receiver Tallon Craig three times, including a 28-yard reception on third-and-12 to keep the drive going. Despite heavy coverage on the play, Craig reached out through multiple defenders to make the catch as he fell backward.
Craig led the Cardinals with 128 yards on nine receptions.
Berry completed 18 of 26 passes for 231. He threw a single TD pass, was intercepted once and sacked seven times.
The Cardinals’ rushers netted just 12 yards in the game. Sayaloune led the team with 68 yards on 10 carries.
Juniors Aiden Vaughn and Sawyer Haag led the Chadron defense with 13 and 11 tackles respectively.
The defense gave up a total of 324 yards.
This week Chadron will go back to the road for a game against Broken Bow at 6 p.m. central, 5 p.m. mountain. Broken Bow is 1-2 this season and coming off a 53-38 loss to Ogallala, Friday.