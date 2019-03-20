In their first action of a new season with a new coach, Chadron High School’s track and field athletes came away with seven first place finishes at the CSC High School Indoor meet that marked the beginning of track season.
Snow in the days and even weeks leading up to the meet meant it hasn’t felt much like track season, but Chadron managed to get in practice where they could and came out strong at their first meet.
“I was really happy with how things went considering the situation with the weather and having three days of school off,” first year Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman said. “It was kind of tricky to get all of our entries done with (coaches) not being able to sit down together and go through everything, but I think we communicated really well and we got kids rounded up pretty well.”
Chadron got top performances from seniors True Thorne and Dom Nobiling who are expected to build on 2018 seasons that saw the two compete at State.
“(Thorne) is super, super motivated after finishing sixth at State last year,” Hoffman said. “Once she got done with her competition there she was looking forward to this track season.”
Thorne threw 34 feet, six inches to earn first-place in the shot put Saturday, about a foot and a half better than the second place finisher.
Now a senior, Thorne regularly earns high praise from the coaches at Chadron who are quick to celebrate what she adds to her teams.
“(She) is one of those kids; her attitude is just infectious,” Hoffman said. “She’s super positive. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen her in a bad mood.”
Thorne’s 2018 season culminated in a sixth-place finish in the discus. Her shot put Saturday was about seven inches short of her personal record.
Another 2018 State qualifying athlete, Dom Nobiling took first in the 55 meter hurdles Saturday, with a time of 8.47 seconds. The time was a new personal record for the senior, besting his previous mark by about three-tenths of a second.
Hoffman says that while Nobiling doesn’t typically show his pre-race emotions, the senior is hungry for success this season.
“He doesn’t get fired up, but once he gets in a race you can tell that he just digs in and really gets after it,” Hoffman says. No matter what meet it is he’s going to push himself, he’s going to push his teammates. I really think we’ll see a lot of good things from him as well.”
Fellow hurdler Dawn Dunbar had a disappointing end to last season when an injury kept her from district competition.
“She was really heartbroken because she was pretty excited about possibly going to Omaha and I think that really is motivating her this year to try and get back there,” Hoffman said.
Dunbar took first place in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 9.55 seconds, was the lead runner for the girls’ winning 4x400 relay team, and took second in the triple jump.
Junior Savanna Sayaloune was another relay racer who earned first place alongside her teammates in the 4x160. She also finished fourth in the 55 meter dash. Sayaloune didn’t quite make the cut for State last season, but she’s another runner who should have a strong season.
“She’s a hard worker who is going to get out there and compete,” Hoffman said. “She doesn’t like to lose. She’s going to push herself every time – at every meet, at every practice. I think she’s going to do a lot of good things this year. She’ll probably be a big part of our 4x1 relay team and she’s going to carry our sprinters and make them work; she’s going to push them in a positive way.”
In addition to the juniors and seniors, Chadron also looks to get contributions from their younger members including sophomore Nathan Burch who won the 3200 meters Saturday.
“When (Burch) finds success he gets motivated and he’s going to work his tail off,” Hoffman says. She also praises his attitude and says that while he may be quiet, he doesn’t rattle easily, an attribute she values in him.
Chadron also has some freshman who may begin to make their mark this season. Olivia Reed and Tatum Bailey got their freshman seasons off to a good start with Reed taking first in the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, two inches, and Bailey taking second with 4 feet, 10 inches. Both were personal bests.
Reed also took second in the 400 meter dash and anchored the winning 4x400 meter relay group.
“You always kind of worry about freshman at their very first high school meet,” Hoffman says. “I’ve seen freshman who just kind of go in the tank that first meet because they’re so nervous. But to have both of those girls compete really well I was really excited for them.”
Hoffman said her team has a lot athletes who are good at pushing one another and celebrates that there aren’t “bad eggs” who cause problems and are negative.”
This season Hoffman, who is also the head coach of volleyball at CHS, takes over the head track coach position left vacant with the absence of Clint Fernandez. She said the past four years of her being an assistant with the track team has meant an easy transition.
According to Con Marshall, Hoffman was perhaps best known as a standout track and field athlete at Torrington High School where she earned multiple first place finishes in the 100 meter high hurdles at the Wyoming State High School Track and Field Meet. She also won once in the 300 hurdles and once in the long jump and silver medaled in both those events on one occasion each.
Hoffman still holds the CSC High School Indoor Meet record with a time of 8.53 seconds in the 55 meter hurdles.
Her philosophy in taking over the job is to create a positive environment for her athletes. One that encourages hard work.
“I want the kids to know I don’t expect them to go out there and win every event they do,” Hoffman said. “I just want them to learn to compete, to work hard and that’s the goal I’m going for as a coach. I don’t feel it’s necessary to put pressure on kids to score points or to win every race.
“I allow kids to make some of the decisions in what they do because I don’t want them to run in an event they’re not comfortable with so I let them have a little say in that. I want it to be something that they enjoy, that they can look back at their high school years and say ‘track was fun, the meets were fun. Maybe practices weren’t fun, but we worked hard.’
Hoffman believes the more positive the environment, the more kids will participate in track.
“We have 35 more kids than we’ve had in the past and I think with the coaching staff we have, the kids know that it’s a very positive environment and I think the kids will work for the coaches,” Hoffman said.