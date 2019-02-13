The Chadron Cardinals’ girls’ basketball team closed out their regular season with a win Saturday, defeating Newcastle 59-29 and avenging a 41-36 loss to Sidney, Friday. The weekend split brought the team’s season record to 14-8.
Saturday, Chadron got out to 20-7 lead in the first quarter and held the Newcastle Dogies to single-digit scoring throughout the remaining three.
A trio of Cardinal players scored in double-figures, led by Shea Bailey who sank 5 of 9 from the field including one 3-pointer. Teammates Peyton Underwood and True Thorne, the only two Chadron seniors playing for the final time in the Bird Cage, also hit double-figures, Underwood with 14 points and Thorne with 10.
Thorne, known more for her play in the paint, provided a highlight of the game, sinking what Chadron Head Coach Jonn McLain believed was her first varsity 3-pointer during the final quarter of her final home game.
“It was a really cool moment for a special kid,” McLain said. “You will not find a better person in high school sports than True Thorne.”
During a fourth-quarter timeout just prior to the 3-pointer, McLain says he asked his assistants if they had any good 3-point play ideas. Assistant Coach Katie O’Boyle had one ready and took over the huddle to describe the play during the timeout.
“I didn’t really think it would work, but it did,” Coach McLain said. “It was a really cool moment on senior night for a great kid.”
The Chadron girls shot 47.6 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point territory. They were 59.1 percent from the free throw line, adding 13 points while sending their opposition to the line on just five occasions.
On Friday the Cardinals trailed Sidney 19-9 after two quarters, finally finding their scoring touch in the latter half of the game. Though the Chadron girls would outscore Sidney 17-13 in the third and 10-9 in the second, the first-half deficit proved too much to overcome.
Sidney is 20-2 this season and leads all Class B teams.
Though the number of shots taken was similar for both teams, Sidney’s accuracy gave them the edge. The Cardinals shot 32.6 percent from the field compared to the Red Raider’s 50 percent. Neither team spent much time at the free throw line, Chadron scored just two points on six attempts, and Sidney three on 10. The Cardinals did manage to get the best of Sidney from beyond the arc, sinking four 3-pointers to Sidney’s two.
Chadron also managed to out-rebound Sidney 33-26.
Bailey was the Cardinals’ scoring leader with 13 points. Thorne had eight points.
The Cardinals headed to post-season play Tuesday, facing 11-8 Gordon-Rushville at the Class C1-12 Sub-District Tournament at the Chicoine Center, in Chadron. Chadron entered the tournament seeded second; Gordon-Rushville was seeded third. Results of the game were not available at time of print.
All roads to a Class C1-12 Sub-District win likely lead through Mitchell. The Tigers are Class C1-leading 21-1 at time of print. As the first seed entering the tournament Mitchell faced 5-15 Valentine Tuesday night, but results were not available at time of print.
Winners of Tuesday’s games will face each other Thursday for the sub-district championship game at Chicoine Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Sidney 9 10 13 9 --41
Chadron 4 5 17 10 --36
Sidney— Mattie Johnson 16, Janay Brauer 9, Katelyn Sylvester 5, Karly Sylvester 4, Nicole Birner 4, Meaghan Ross 3. Totals: 18 (2) 3-10 41.
Cha—Shea Bailey 13, True Thorne 8, Olivia Reed 4, Tyleigh Strotheide 4, Dawn Dunbar 3, Savanna Sayaloune 2, Madisyn Hamar 1, Anika Burke 1.Totals: 15 (4) 2-6 36.
3-pointers: Sidney— Brauer 1, Ross 1. Chad— Bailey 3, Dunbar 1.
Newcastle 7 8 7 7 --29
Chadron 20 13 14 12 --59
NC— Lexus Voelker 12, Mercedes Voelker 10, Makenzie Wagoner 5, Grace Coy 2. Totals: 11 (5) 2-5 29.
Cha— Shea Bailey 15, Peyton Underwood 14, True Thorne 10, Olivia Reed 6, Tyleigh Strotheide 5, Jacey Garrett 4, Madisyn Hamar 3, Savanna Sayaloune 1, Anika Burke 1. Totals: 20 (6) 13-22 59.
3-pointers: NC— M. Voelker 3, L. Voelker 2. Chad— Bailey 4, Thorne 1, Hamar 1.