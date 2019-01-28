Trying to get back into the win column following a 50-33 loss to Sidney, Friday, the Cardinal girls made a big third quarter push against Douglas, Saturday, but their comeback fell short, and the Patriots took the game 46-38.
Trailing 28-13 in the third quarter, the Cardinals began to find their stride and pushed back against the Patriots.
“Peyton (Underwood) provided a spark in the third quarter, driving to the basket and getting a couple to fall,” Chadron Head Coach Jonn McLain said. “Shea (Bailey) got hot and knocked down some big shots, and Dawn (Dunbar) also hit a crucial 3.”
Complementing the offensive push, McLain said the defense began to frustrate Douglas more through the second half, holding Douglas to just five points in the third quarter. Ultimately though, the team gave up too many second chance opportunities and rebounds during the failed comeback.
Chadron out-rebounded Douglas 26-25 in the defensive zone, but the Patriots were far better in the offensive zone, pulling down 21 rebounds to the Cardinals nine.
McLain said the Cards’ girls, who found themselves down 10-5 after the first quarter and 25-12 at the half, had good scoring opportunities in the first half, but were unable to finish the chances. According to McLain, Douglas built a lead through success hitting shots from the outside, forcing the Cardinals to play catch up the rest of the way.
Bailey hit five 3-pointers on her way to a team leading 17 points. Underwood shot 40 percent from the field and hit four of six free throws for 12 points. The duo also led the team with seven rebounds each.
Friday, the Chadron girls face 16-2 Sidney who is currently ranked second in Class B.
“Sidney is a really good team and I thought our girls battled, especially in the first half,” McLain said. “We just didn’t do enough to maintain. They were able to put it on us in the third quarter and through the second half.”
The Cardinals pushed back against Sidney after falling 13-7 in the first quarter, outscoring the Red Raiders 8-6 to bring their deficit to 19-15 after the first half.
“We got the ball inside a little bit when we had post position, and we were able to finish,” McLain said about what was working for the team in the second quarter. “But Sidney does a good job pressuring the basketball and making it tough to get shots.”
Sidney came out and had another big quarter in the third, putting the game out of reach after outscoring the Cardinals 19-6.
Chadron’s True Thorne led the team in scoring with eight points. Underwood and freshman Abbie Seymour each had six.
Typically assigned to the junior varsity roster, Seymour hit a pair of 3-point shots in just four minutes of play with the varsity.
Tuesday the Cardinals faced the Alliance girls, in Chadron, but results were not available at time of print. The team will host Rapid City Christian, Friday and travels to Valentine, Saturday to face the Badgers.
Sidney 13 6 19 12 ---50
Chadron 7 8 6 12 ---33
Sidney— Karly Sylvester 14, Nicole Birner 11, Janay Brauer 11, Meaghan Ross 7, Mattie Johnson 5, Katelyn Sylvester 2. Totals: 21 (3) 5-13 50.
Chadron—True Thorne 8, Abbie Seymour 6, Peyton Underwood 6, Shea Bailey 5, Anika Burke 2, Jacey Garrett 2, Tyleigh Strotheide 2, Emma Cogdill 2. Totals: 13 (3) 4-7 33.
3-pointers: Sid—Brauer 1, Birner 1, Ross 1. Chad— Seymour 2, Bailey 1.
Douglas 10 15 5 16 ---46
Chadron 5 7 14 12 ---38
Douglas— Makayla Grim 14, Jordynn Toliver 12, Lamara Castaneda 5, Nique High Hawk 5, Chantell Jones 4, Aika Tinkham 3, Jeslyn Jindra 2. Totals: 16 (7) 7-15 46.
Chadron—Shea Bailey 17, Peyton Underwood 12, Dawn Dunbar 5, Tyleigh Strotheide 2, True Thorne 2. Totals: 13 (6) 6-15 38.
3-pointers: Douglas— Grim 4, High Hawk 1, Castaneda 1, Tinkham 1. Chad— Bailey 5, Dunbar 1.