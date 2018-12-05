Both the Chadron Cardinals basketball teams had respectable finishes at this weekend’s Western Conference Basketball tournament in Scottsbluff, but no individual player stood out more than Chadron junior Trevor Berry, who set a new school record, Saturday, against Mitchell.
Berry sank a whopping 10 3-pointers, hitting on about 77 percent of his 13 attempts. The junior scored 32 points in the game.
Berry’s mark eclipses former Cardinal Vonsinh Sayaloune’s eight 3-point field goals scored against Gering in 2015. His 32 points in the game ties for second highest in CHS history, tied with Sayaloune and Elliott Eliason. Eliason, who hit 32 points against Mitchell in 2010, also owns the school record with a 35-point game against Hay Springs, also in 2010, in the final game of his Cardinals career.
According to Con Marshall, the performance makes Berry just the sixth male high school player to hit 10 or more 3-pointers in a game. The Panhandle’s all –time leader is Jed Benish of Leyton who had 12 in 1993. Jacob Harris, of Sioux County, made 11 in 1994.
Others who have sunk ten are Jon Petersen of Alliance in 1988, and Matt Wood of Hemingford and Dru Kuxhausen of Scottsbluff, both in 2015.
After advancing to the championship rounds Saturday, the Cardinal boys defeated Mitchell 70-42 to take fifth place at the season-opening tournament.
Cooper Heusman, in his return from a long-term injury, hit six of 10 field goals, including three 3-pointers, for 16 points, second behind Berry. Heusman also led the team with nine rebounds, eight while on defense.
The boys finished the tournament 2-1 having lost 64-48 to Scottsbluff, Thursday, and defeated Sidney 64-60, Friday. Against the Red Raiders both Heusman and Colton Olsen hit double-digits with Heusman scoring 18 and Olson scoring 16.
Berry led the Cardinals against Scottsbluff with 15 points, hitting four of nine 3-point attempts.
Fighting for third place against Scottsbluff on Saturday, the Chadron Cardinals’ girls erased a 16-7 deficit in the first quarter, outscoring the Bearcats 11-5 to trail just 21-18 heading into the third. Both teams would score 14 in the third, but the Bearcats would allow just three Cardinal points in the final quarter, taking third place via a 48-35 win. The Cardinals placed fourth.
The Cardinals’ girls were led in all three tournament games by newcomer Olivia Reed who shot 50 percent across all three games. The freshman scored 15 against Scottsbluff, 13 against Sidney and 11 against Alliance.
The Chadron girls opened the tournament and their season with a 40-34 win over Alliance, Thursday, after nearly giving up a 20-11 third-quarter lead as the Bulldogs pulled within one midway through the quarter. Leading 29-26 to start the fourth the Cardinals went on to outscore the Bulldogs 11-8, securing their first win of the season 40-34. In addition to Reed, Chadron’s Madisyn Hamar and Shea Bailey also scored in double-digits, each with 10 points.
Friday, the Cardinals’ girls suffered their first loss, falling 56-39 to Sidney after being outscored 16-6 in the second quarter. Reed had a double-double with 12 rebounds to go with her 13 points.
Both Chadron teams have their home-opener Friday against Gordon-Rushville. Tip off for the girls’ game is set for 5:30p.m., the boys’ game will follow.