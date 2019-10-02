The Chadron Cardinals’ volleyball team stretched its winning streak to five games on Thursday, defeating the Scottsbluff Bearcats in four sets 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20, in Scottsbluff. But neither Head Coach Blakelee Hoffman, nor her team, was happy with the match.
“Although it was a win, it certainly didn’t feel like it,” Hoffman said in an email to the Record, Monday. “I know the girls struggled and were grustrated with the slow pace of play; that is really tough when they just came from a successful weekend of top-notch competition.”
Hoffman is referring to the Gothenburg Invite Sept. 21 in which the Cardinals suffered their second loss of the season but got wins against Gothenburg, Minden, Ogallala, Kearney Catholic and Aurora. The wins, and their win in Scottsbluff on Thursday, improved the team to 12-2.
After a convincing win in the first set, Scottsbluff bounced back to take the second before the Cardinals rebounded to win the next two.
On the attack, three Cardinals had double-digit kills led by senior Allie Ferguson who had 14. Sophomore Olivia Reed had 11 and senior Shea Bailey had 10. Despite accounting for a large number of kills, both Bailey and Ferguson had low hitting percentages in the match. Ferguson had nine errors on 46 attempts for a .109 hitting percentage and Bailey had eight errors on 34 attempts for a .059 hitting percentage. Chadron junior Anika Burke led the team by hitting .318 and fellow junior Emma Cogdill hit .308. As a team the Cardinals hit .199.
Senior Tyleigh Strotheide had 34 assists in the match.
The Cardinals maintained a serve percentage of 90.6 during the match. Burke was perfect in 18 serve attempts and had a single ace. Bailey had 1 error on 24 attempts and also had one ace. Ferguson had three errors on 17 attempts and one ace.
Sophomore Olivia Reed led the team’s defense at the net with three blocks. Cogdill, Ferguson and Burke each had one. Bailey had 19 digs in the match, followed by Strotheide with 18 and Ferguson with 11. Sophomore libero Jacey Garrett had nine and junior Jalei Marcy had six.
Garrett averaged 5.5 serve receptions per set for a total of 22. She had no errors. Bailey also had no errors on 19 receptions.
On Thursday, the Cardinals host Gordon-Rushville for their second match of the season. In early September, Chadron swept the Mustangs in three sets. Gordon-Rusvhille is 17-2 this season. They currently enjoy a 12-game win streak.