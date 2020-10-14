Cards give RCCS first season loss

The Rapid City Christian Comets zoomed into The Bird Cage last week undefeated, but didn’t leave the same way as the Chadron volleyball team gave them their first loss on a 3-0 sweep, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-13.

Coach Blakelee Hoffman said the match was “one of our best! We passed the ball well which allowed our offense to be unstoppable. Emma [Cogdill] did a great job moving the ball around and our hitters were smart with their attacks.” The senior provides 33 assists across the three sets.

Hoffman was also impressed with junior Macey Daniels’ attacks and being able to work around Rapid City Christian’s blocks, for a total seven kills. Senior Anika Burke was again very aggressive, Hoffman said, and junior Jacey Garrett was “stellar,” playing relaxed and knowing where she needed to be. Burke took top spot on kills with 12, followed by Tatum Bailey with eight and Daniels’ seven. Garrett snagged 12 receptions and 19 digs.

Hoffman further added that facing an undefeated team can be scary, but the Chadron girls handled it very well, and the Comets being undefeated was not even on their minds.