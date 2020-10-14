Cards give RCCS first season loss

The Rapid City Christian Comets zoomed into The Bird Cage last week undefeated, but didn’t leave the same way as the Chadron volleyball team gave them their first loss on a 3-0 sweep, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-13.
Coach Blakelee Hoffman said the match was “one of our best! We passed the ball well which allowed our offense to be unstoppable. Emma [Cogdill] did a great job moving the ball around and our hitters were smart with their attacks.” The senior provides 33 assists across the three sets.
Hoffman was also impressed with junior Macey Daniels’ attacks and being able to work around Rapid City Christian’s blocks, for a total seven kills. Senior Anika Burke was again very aggressive, Hoffman said, and junior Jacey Garrett was “stellar,” playing relaxed and knowing where she needed to be. Burke took top spot on kills with 12, followed by Tatum Bailey with eight and Daniels’ seven. Garrett snagged 12 receptions and 19 digs.
Hoffman further added that facing an undefeated team can be scary, but the Chadron girls handled it very well, and the Comets being undefeated was not even on their minds.
There were a few times during the match where the Rapid City team looked like they would be able to overtake the Cardinals, but Chadron always regained their dominance on the court. Hoffman said this has a lot to do with who’s in front. When the top three Comets were at the net, they were able to get some additional kills, but when those same three players moved to the back it gave Chadron a chance to make a run.
The coach further added the Cardinals play fairly equal in any position, giving them an advantage when it comes to rotations.
Last week also took the Cardinals to Gering, where they defended their Western Conference title but fell to Sidney — 25-21 and 25-21 — in the championship match.
Coach Blakelee Hoffman stated, “We played really well through the first 20 points in set one and let a few serve receive errors get to us. I know our girls will be able to bounce back and battle it out Tuesday night!”
Daniels was the top killer in the match against Sidney with 10, With Burke and senior Demi Ferguson each taking five and Bailey taking eight. Defensively it was Garrett with 17 digs and Cogdillwith 20 assists leading the way.
During pool play at Western Conference, Chadron swept Alliance — 25-10 and 25-22 — and did the same against Mitchell, going 25-8 and 25-9. Burke brought her aggressive game to the net, with 11 kills and one block against the Alliance Bulldogs and anther eight kills against the Mitchell Tigers. Bailey collected eight against each team, and Daniels racked up seven against Alliance with another nine against Mitchell.
Cogdill again hit double digits on her assists — 26 against Alliance, 24 against Mitchell — as did Garrett on her digs — 16 against Alliance, 11 against Mitchell.
The Cardinals were scheduled to meet the Sidney Red Raiders again on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at The Bird Cage.
