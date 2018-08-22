Coming off a season that saw a Cardinals’ golfer win a Class C State Championship, and the team finish as the runner-up at the State Tournament, the Chadron girls’ golf program is as popular as ever.
It’s no surprise for Loni Watson, Head Coach of girls’ golf at Chadron, that her 2018 fall roster is the largest in ten years. She’s seen the program she oversees steadily grow from five golfers when she became head coach in 2014 to the 14 who’ve joined for this coming fall season.
“Anytime you bring home a trophy of any sort you bring with it some publicity,” Watson says.
Prospective players, Watson says, don’t just see the success of last year’s State Champion Alpine Hickstein, they see a program that has proven it can take novice golfers and turn them into competitors.
“They look at kids like Kat Dodd or Aubrey Noble who’d never played a whole lot of golf before they went out for golf their freshman year,” Watson says. “When (Dodd and Noble) come home their senior year with medals around their neck, they say ‘well I can learn.’”
Watson, who back in 2014 had a team of four freshman and one sophomore, takes pride in how those freshman, who graduated last year, grew throughout their time at Chadron High School, even if she’s unlikely to take much of the credit she’s owed.
“(Watson) has a knack for getting students to over-achieve whether it be teaching students life skills or on the golf course,” Chadron Athletic Director Andy Pope says of Watson. “She has the passion for developing relationships with everyone she comes in contact with, students or staff, and that definitely carries over into the success of our golf team.”
Three varsity golfers, seniors Taurie Pourier and Moriah Hastings, along with sophomore Maddie Pelton, return from last year’s team eager to get back to their successes of last season.
Pourier, who was just outside the top 20 at last year’s state golf meet, was a regular contributor last year and will look to fulfill at least some of the leadership role vacated by the graduation of former teammate Alpine Hickstein, who is continuing her career at Chadron State College this season.
Watson says Pourier, and fellow senior Hastings, are her best athletes; two girls who would succeed at any sport you put them in.
“For (Hastings),” Watson says, “it’s going to come down to how much effort she puts into her short game this year. I could see her, if she gets the ‘itch’ for it, taking home a ton of medals.”
As a freshman last season, Pelton provided a steady presence as the team’s third or fourth best golfer in what Watson called a “coming out season.”
Now a sophomore, Watson says Pelton spent the summer working on her game.
“Maddies’ played in as many junior tour tournaments as probably Alpine Hickstein did,” Watson says. “She was playing just about every week.
“Just from the start of the season, both (Pelton’s) and Taurie’s swings look phenomenal, so I’m excited to see where it takes them.”
In all, Watson is confident in her top-four headed into the season.
“I’ve got four girls that are looking pretty solid for varsity,” she says, including sophomore Ashley Orton along with Pourier, Hastings, and Pelton.
Among the girls’ most significant challenges this season is the group’s move to Class B, but Watson believes she has enough experience on the roster for the team to stay competitive.
“I don’t know what Sidney or Scottsbuff look like right now,” she says of the new competition. “It’ll come down to my third, fourth, and fifth golfers. If they can put together good scores we can definitely be competitive,” she says.
One thing the move to Class B won’t change is Watson’s focus for her golfers as she’ll continue to preach the short game.
“Always the short game,” she says. “The number one focus is putting, the number two focus is chipping. 110 percent. Always the short game.”
Watson says two years ago she restructured practices so that her golfers were spending the majority of their time on the putting green.
“The combination of (putting more) and getting faster greens to practice on has really helped us,” she says.
Five girls will join the team as freshman this season, and at least one, Raeligh Bridges, could contribute to the team sooner rather than later.
“She’s played a lot of golf this summer,” Watson says, including on the junior panhandle tour and also in Wyoming. “She’s pretty new to playing competitive golf, but she really put in a lot of time this summer.”
As always, Coach Watson will be looking for what she refers to as “the itch” with her new golfers, the desire to get better and the willingness to have fun spending a lot of time on the course improving their game.
“It’s all about repetition,” Watson says. “Hopefully they can watch the older girls and really get the itch for golf and want to put in lots of time out there.”
Already, the fifth year coach sees positives in her new roster. “They’re having a lot of fun, and they have great attitudes.”
The team had its first varsity competition of the season this past Tuesday in Sidney, and will travel to Bayard this Thursday. Tuesday’s results were not available at time of press.